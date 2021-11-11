information

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit an 82-year-old steel bridge in rural New Hampshire that he has held up as one example of how his biggest legislative victory to date will benefit communities. A day after signing into law the bipartisan deal that will pump billions into...
(CNN) — Following testimony from investigators and experts over the course of more than a week, the prosecution in the Ahmaud Arbery killing trial rested Tuesday, turning over court proceedings to the defense. Late last week, attorney Jason Sheffield said he expected the defense to call 30 witnesses and with...
President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. was not endorsing Taiwan’s independence, after he suggested as much earlier in the day during an exchange with reporters about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We’re not going to change our policy at all,” Biden told reporters in New Hampshire, where...
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
