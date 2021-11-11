CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Two-week ‘Violins of Hope’ concludes with weekend full of events

By Reading Eagle
Delaware County Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolins of Hope Reading, a two-week celebration centered around a collection of more than 50 string instruments rescued from the Holocaust and restored by Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshi, concludes this weekend with daily events. Here’s a summary:. Thursday: Tour the Holocaust exhibit at the...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berks Weekly

Reading Symphony Orchestra prepares climactic ‘Violins of Hope’ concert

The Reading Symphony Orchestra will present “Violins of Hope” Saturday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santander Performing Arts Center in downtown Reading. The concert, the climax of the Violins of Hope concerts and events taking place across Berks County from November 1-14, will feature renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth playing the music of Bruch and Mahler.
READING, PA
uga.edu

Weekend Spotlight events

With Rent and UGA Opera Theatre lighting up campus stages tonight, Spotlight on the Arts continues all weekend. And tomorrow, Saturday November 13 is Spotlight on the Arts Family Day 2021. Celebrate the arts at UGA. The 10th Spotlight on the Arts Festival Family Day will include dance, music, art-making...
ENTERTAINMENT
bctv.org

Pinchas Zukerman Headlines RSO “Violins Of Hope” Concert

This Saturday, November 13th at 7:30pm the Reading Symphony Orchestra welcomes legendary violinist Pinchas Zukerman and extraordinary cellist Amanda Forsyth to the Santander Performing Arts Center. The concert is the definitive culmination of Violins of Hope Reading, which the Reading Symphony Orchestra has proudly co-presented with the Jewish Federation of...
READING, PA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Center for Contemporary Arts hosting week full of events

The Center for Contemporary Arts has a week full of events planned. We learn about what they have lined up. Monday, November 8th, 7-9PM @ 220 Cypress St, The Center for Contemporary Arts | The Center’s weekly figure drawing class. All supplies provided. Registration link here: bit.ly/3CTRj1q. ArtWalk. Thursday, November...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pinchas Zukerman
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Violins and Hope’ exhibition to open at TTTI Nov. 12

The more than 50 restored violins from the Holocaust, made popular by their 2015-16 national exhibition tour, “Violins of Hope,” will return to Cleveland in November “in the form of photographs." The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will serve as the first location of Cleveland Heights contemporary artist and documentarian Daniel Levin’s photography exhibition, “Violins and Hope | From The Holocaust To Symphony Hall” on display from Nov. 12 until Feb. 27, 2022.
BEACHWOOD, OH
krwg.org

Jumpstart Jazz is in full swing at NMSU this weekend

If you love jazz, this is the weekend to jump in. The Jumpstart Jazz Festival is already in full swing at New Mexico State University, featuring several guest and local artists, including saxophonist Owen Broder, trumpet legend Bobby Shew, retired NMSU trumpet professor Pancho Romero, drummer Ricky Malachi, tuba player Jim Shearer, vocalist Sarah Daughtrey, and many others.
ENTERTAINMENT
coopercrier.com

Museum to offer holiday weekend event

Thanksgiving at the Farm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, at The Farmers’ Museum. Although there is no charge for admission, a donation of $10 per family or $5 per individual is requested. All donations will benefit The Farmers’ Museum’s education programs.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local Beat: Weekend events planned

Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content. Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org.
CORSICANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Israeli#Albright College#Reform Congregation#Kesher Zion Synagogue#Rcos#Rso#Alvernia University
mymotherlode.com

Second Weekend In November Events

The weather is cooling down and 2nd Saturday Art Night banners will be up. Merchants along Washington Street will have their doors open and several will feature live music. The Aloft Art Gallery at Baer’s has a new collection of art and Tuolumne County Arts has the Dots and Lines Auction Fundraiser on show in their gallery with bidding in person or online continuing until 7:30pm November 13th. Saturday at noon is Dia de los Muertos in Courthouse Square in Sonora. Tuolumne County Arts in collaboration with the Sonora MakersLab will be creating an Dia de los Muertos Altar in Courthouse Park beginning in the afternoon and continuing during 2nd Saturday Art Night from 5:00-8:00 pm.
SONORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Dayton Daily News

WEEKEND GUIDE: The best events in the Miami Valley this weekend

Now that spooky season is behind us, many are looking forward to the cheery aspects of the holiday season, like shopping, eating delicious food, visiting Santa Claus, and, of course, spending time with family. Whether you’re already holiday-crazy or simply want to switch things up, we’ve uncovered the best and...
DAYTON, OH
Las Cruces Sun-News

Harjo event at Rio Grande Theater concludes Big Read Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - For the final event of the Big Read Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Museum System and Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for a poetry reading and book signing at the Rio Grande Theater at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
LAS CRUCES, NM
suunews.net

SPB to host week full of fall-themed events

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting a series of fun, fall-themed events from Monday, Nov. 15 until Friday, Nov. 19. Flannel Fling will kick off the events for the week on Monday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Students are encouraged to dress up in their flannels and head to the practice field parking lot where marshmallows, fudge-striped cookies and mini-weenies will be provided to be roasted in a campfire.
COLLEGES
coolcleveland.com

Concert Pianist Shares Story of her Mother’s Holocaust Survival

Concert pianist Mona Golabek’s family story is a gripping one. Her mother Lisa Jura was also a noted concert pianist who passed her devotion to music to both her daughters. But her pathway there was strewn with tragedy. Born into a middle-class Jewish family in Vienna in 1924, She had...
MUSIC
violinist.com

V.com weekend vote: At what age did you start playing the violin?

November 14, 2021, 9:02 PM · Recently I read an article by Daniel Kurganov, about how he started playing the violin when he was 16 years old. Now a professional violinist, he wrote the story on the occasion of releasing a new album out called Rhythm and the Borrowed Past.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy