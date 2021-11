SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No garage door, no problem. The city of Sacramento will now allow garages to be boarded up in new homes, if the garage doors are not delivered in time. Its a response to the shortage of garage doors caused by rampant supply chain problems. CBS13 has learned the Lennar Homes North Lake development in North Natomas identified the issue with homes selling fast and garage doors arriving slow. Maxton Builders’ Valentine Razumovsky is a Sacramento home builder working through the supply shortages as well. “This is the first time I’ve seen this,” Razumovsky said. “There’s definitely a huge problem with the supply...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO