Following a fantastic performance on Thursday night versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be pleased to hear that Jack Campbell is talking contract extension with the team and is eager to stay. Campbell absolutely stole the show on Thursday evening in a 2-1 comeback win for the Leafs but with it came concern that his wonderful performances were going to make him more expensive an option than the Maple Leafs could afford.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO