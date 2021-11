THE ISSUE: World leaders including President Joe Biden have been meeting this week at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. “This year’s global climate summit is a critical one, for measuring how much progress has been made in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for getting countries to sign up for aggressive new commitments,” The Washington Post explained. “Scientists warn that rapid, large-scale cuts are the only way to avoid ever-worsening climate disasters.” Thursday’s COP26 sessions focused on how countries that rely heavily on fossil fuels can transition more rapidly to cleaner energy sources. China (whose leaders did not attend the climate summit) and the United States are the world’s top two emitters of carbon dioxide.

