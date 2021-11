Nine Insulate Britain activists have been sentenced to jail for breaching an injunction which banned the group from blockading roads. Eight of the defendants have been sent to prison for three or four months. The final activist, Ben Taylor, was given a longer sentence of six months, with a judge saying his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. One of the jailed nine, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike, an Insulate Britain activist told reporters following the decision. The nine members of the environmental activist group were sentenced to immediate custody in the High Court ruling on Wednesday.Raj Chada,...

