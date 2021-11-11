We must do better over MP standards, says Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government. In a letter to parliament's speaker, Johnson said he supported proposals put forward in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would ban MPs from external consultancy and advisory work. The British leader added he also backed updating the code of conduct for lawmakers to ensure any outside work was done "within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out their range of duties". The move follows his ruling Conservatives facing a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations in recent weeks, largely centred on some of its lawmakers with lucrative second jobs.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO