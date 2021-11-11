CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We must do better over MP standards, says Chancellor Rishi Sunak

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government needs to "do better than we did last week" in handling MPs' standards, Rishi Sunak has said. Ministers were forced to do a U-turn after widespread outrage over their attempt to block the punishment of Tory MP Owen Paterson for paid lobbying. The chancellor told the BBC...

www.bbc.co.uk

AFP

Johnson backs banning British MPs from consultancy work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government. In a letter to parliament's speaker, Johnson said he supported proposals put forward in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would ban MPs from external consultancy and advisory work. The British leader added he also backed updating the code of conduct for lawmakers to ensure any outside work was done "within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out their range of duties". The move follows his ruling Conservatives facing a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations in recent weeks, largely centred on some of its lawmakers with lucrative second jobs.
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work. He said he was not against MPs carrying out paid consultancy work but a blanket ban could deter prospective lawmakers from going into politics.
U.K.
Indy100

Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer as they debate ‘Tory sleaze’

From the dungeons of his party’s sleazy quagmire today emerged raspy naughty schoolboy Boris Johnson ready to face a now Covid free Keir Starmer to discuss just how naughty his party had been.The last two weeks in politics have of course have been dominated by ‘Tory sleaze’, with the government’s attempt to sweep Owen Paterson’s lobbying for business interests under the carpet, triggering accusations of dodgy conflicts of interests left, right and centre (but mostly right) and embarrassing government U-turns, with Starmer’s Labour Party coming out looking like not such a bad option for voters after all.So, did Johnson manage...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Want to Hire a British MP? Boris Says Better Hold Off

Speaking at the Glasgow climate summit, Boris Johnson digressed from the topic at hand to note that Britain is “not remotely a corrupt country.” That of course made people stop and think. Well, is it?. That’s quite a feat, when you think about it. Amid a major global gathering on...
U.K.
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Paul Scully
The Independent

Former cabinet secretaries tell Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze

Every living former cabinet secretary has told Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze – one urging MPs to act if he refuses to do so.A watchdog’s report, calling for the prime minister to lose the power to decide whether to launch investigations for alleged breaches of the ministerial code, has been gathering dust for three years.Despite public anger over the Owen Paterson and second jobs scandals, the government is again poised to reject handing the decision to a truly independent body.Now the former civil service heads – to prime ministers stretching from Margaret Thatcher to Mr...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak unveils post-Brexit financial regulation proposals

Britain’s post-Brexit system of financial regulation is to have a greater focus on growth and international competitiveness under new plans outlined by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak. In what the Treasury described as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to reform the way one of the UK’s biggest industries is supervised and policed, Sunak...
PERSONAL FINANCE
newschain

MPs must ‘sort out the mess’ after standards row, says Commons Speaker

MPs need to have confidence the system for disciplining members who break Westminster rules is “fair and effective”, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said. At the start of a three-hour emergency Commons debate following the row over the treatment of former cabinet minister Owen Paterson Sir Lindsay said it was essential to “sort out the mess we’re in”.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

BBC

We will make every effort to get MP rules right, says Boris Johnson

The government will make "every effort" to get standards rules for MPs "right", Boris Johnson has said following the row over former Tory MP Owen Paterson. Government-backed plans to review the system after Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules were withdrawn following a fierce backlash. The PM's...
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs must be paid more to prevent lobbying scandals, says Tory MP

MPs should be paid more to prevent further lobbying scandals in future, a Tory MP has suggested less than 24 hours after former government minister Owen Paterson resigned amid a huge backlash over his "egregious breach" of standards.Sir Peter Bottomley suggested the basic salary for MPs of £81,932 per year is not a fair level of remuneration for the amount of work they must undertake.His comments come as Boris Johnson's government is again marred by accusations of sleaze after a botched attempt to rip up standards rules to prevent the suspension of Mr Paterson, the MP for North Shropshire, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain is getting poorer on Rishi Sunak’s watch despite his sunny optimism

Rishi Sunak is slick, sharp, and as impressive a salesman as British politics has seen in quite some time. This is helping to shield his party from an uncomfortable reality: he’s presiding over the weakest income growth on record. That’s real disposable income growth, adjusted for inflation. By the end...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak’s popularity among Tories plunges after tax rises

The popularity of Rishi Sunak has plummeted among Tory members after he oversaw a manifesto-breaking tax rise. The Chancellor had the second-highest approval rating in the Cabinet in a poll of party members in August – but has dropped to 12th in a new poll this month. Mr Sunak played...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26

Rishi Sunak was confronted by young climate activists as he made his way to a photo call at Cop26. Footage shared on social media by Fatima-Zahra Ibrahim, the co-founder and co-director of Green New Deal Rising, shows the chancellor being asked why he is “giving tax breaks to fossil fuel companies”.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

SNP routed over claims Rishi Sunak handed Budget boost to Tories

While Nicola Sturgeon may be having the time of her life at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, rubbing shoulders with the famous and making sure the world knows she’s as zealous as the next climate change campaigner, for her foot soldiers the pressures of day-to-day politics are proving difficult. Humza...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Firms can still invest in coal under Rishi Sunak’s ‘green finance’ plan, minister admits

Banks and pension funds will still be able to invest in coal power under Rishi Sunak’s plans to force them to go green, a Treasury minister has admitted.John Glen said the chancellor’s initiative – one of the key announcements at the Cop26 summit – would give people “confidence” that finance is behind the shift to net zero carbon emissions.But, asked if firms could be given “the new green gold standard” and still invest in new coal production, he replied: “Yes, that will be possible.”The admission will fuel criticism that the impact of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Speaker rebukes Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer over sleaze scandal row

The Speaker has rebuked Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer during a heated Commons row over the Westminster sleaze scandal.The prime minister was told off four times by Lindsay Hoyle for trying to ask the Labour leader questions about his second job.A furious Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson to sit down, adding: "You may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I'm in charge."He repeated a familiar refrain that the session was "Prime Minister's Questions" and that it was "to for the Opposition to answer your questions" about Sir Keir's legal work.The prime minister had asked...
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: Deal can be done, says Lord Frost

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said that a deal can be done with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes after Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mícheál Martin said there had been a change of tone in the EU-UK negotiations on the protocol. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney also...
POLITICS

