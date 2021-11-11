CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College hosts virtual roundtable to commemorate 50 years of coeducation

By Kristin Chapman
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Richie ’81, Liz Lempres ’83 Th ’84 and moderator Susan Dentzer ’77 discussed their experiences as women at College and beyond. On Nov. 9, the College held a virtual roundtable event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former College President John Kemeny’s announcement on Nov. 21, 1971 that the Board...

