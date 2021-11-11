CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic...

enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
International Business Times

Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Thomas Markle Jr Apologizes To Duchess, Prince Harry For Previous Letters

Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr., realized he was wrong for writing a mean letter addressed to the Duke of Sussex before their royal wedding. Thomas Jr. is one of the participants in Australia's "Big Brother: VIP." In one episode, he read aloud his apology letter to Prince Harry and Markle over his mean letter for the groom-to-be before their big day. In the letter addressed to Prince Harry, he urged the royal to call off the wedding and warned him that marrying his sister would be the "biggest mistake" in his family. In his most recent letter, Thomas Jr. said what he did was the "worst mistake of his life."
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
The Week

Meghan Markle apologizes for misleading court, says she didn't recall exchanges about biography

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court, saying she didn't intend to be misleading about her cooperation with a biography. A judge earlier this year sided with the Duchess of Sussex after she sued a British tabloid over the publication of a private letter to her father, and the publisher, Associated Newspapers, has appealed that ruling. In the appeal, Associated Newspapers is making the case that Meghan publicized private information by cooperating with the authors of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Prince Harry, according to The Associated Press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they didn't contribute to this book, but their former press secretary, Jason Knauf, this week said he attended a meeting with the authors and that Meghan provided "briefing points she wanted me to share with" them, The Daily Beast reports. Knauf also said the book was discussed "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email."
Daily Beast

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Forget’ to Tell a U.K. Court Anything Else?

Wednesday night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full glamor mode. Arriving at a veterans’ gala in New York, she sparkled in a bespoke red Carolina Herrera gown and tens of thousands of dollars worth of gems, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
CBS News

Meghan apologizes to court, claims no "intention to mislead" over conversations that could impact legal battle with U.K. tabloid

London — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made an appearance in honor of U.S. veterans on Wednesday, attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. Their appearance came as the Duchess remains locked in a legal dispute with the publisher of a U.K. tabloid, the Mail on Sunday. Meghan has now apologized for forgetting conversations she had with an aide that could now be used against her in the case, though she insists she had no "intention to mislead" the court.
