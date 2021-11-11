Two-week ‘Violins of Hope’ concludes with weekend full of events

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual talk by Joe Varady, author of “Tales of Phoenixville,” on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 PM. Beginning with its first inhabitants, nomadic Ice Age mammoth hunters, “Tales of Phoenixville” presents ten insightful stories about the people and events that occurred here. From the Revolutionary War to the Sundance Kid, from the filming of “The Blob” to the rise and fall of the famous Phoenix Iron and Steel Company, these tales span more than 400 years of history. Each story in this compelling collection is inspired and supported by historical events, providing the reader with a fresh perspective on life in this small Pennsylvania town. Born in Phoenixville in 1969, Joe Varady is the fourth generation of the Varady family to live in this town. Growing up, his father often taught him interesting stories about Phoenixville and its surrounding areas. Joe is a board member of the Historical Society of the Phoenixville Area and enjoys sharing his knowledge of local history. “Tales of Phoenixville,” his first foray into historical fiction, fulfills his desire to continue sharing Phoenixville’s rich and exciting history with members of the community. He hopes that this book will serve to educate and entertain both current as well as future generations. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/tales-of-phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO