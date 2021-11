BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – A young student and the bus driver were killed in a crash on Tuesday on I-79 in Butler County. Overnight on Wednesday, state police released new details about the crash that left two dead and several others injured. According to police, the crash happened in Muddy Creek Township when a tractor-trailer, driven by Karandeep Singh was traveling north on I-79 in the right lane. They said the driver of the school bus, identified as Lindsay Thompkins, was also in the right lane when the bus crashed into the back of Singh’s truck from behind. The crash...

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO