Twelve months ago, the idea that anywhere but Dubai could be the Gulf’s undisputed business hub would have seemed preposterous. But after announcing last month that 44 firms had agreed to set up their regional headquarters to Riyadh, in order to continue to participate in government work, Saudi Arabia is busily reminding the international business community in the Middle East exactly how valuable the opportunity could be.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 8 DAYS AGO