CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In Praise of Wes Anderson’s Finest Film: The Grand Budapest Hotel

By Lucas Mann
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I have to conjure a pure Wes Anderson scene in my mind, I think of a bright red elevator, two bellhops holding perfectly still, wearing deep royal purple with brass buttons, matching the dinner coat of their concierge, Gustave H., a stoic, pretentious tyrant in his beautiful little kingdom of...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is, as usual, a meticulously crafted film

On has always been an epicure at heart. From the layered pastries and rococo decor of Grand Budapest Hotel to Max's packed slate of extracurriculars in Rushmore, the filmmaker has produced a suite of works that are vehicles for both halting sentiment and formal pleasure, with an air of self-awareness often subverting their softest parts. These sensations, a signal trait, extend to the best moments well below his works' surface; they're not only felt by the films' makers but realized onscreen so that they might be shared. What many decry as self-indulgence in filmic craft becomes, when captured by the camera and given to us all, an act of generosity. Like any good host, Anderson is sharing what he loves, and has lovingly prepared; while viewers can accept the offering or not, resenting it (as seems common) scans to me as an odd tack.
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

Modernism for the Masses: The Wes Anderson Paradox

A new Wes Anderson film is out. Good times for movie buffs again. Half of the film aficionados will love the film and will spend hours marveling the asymmetrical symmetry of its every frame. And the other half will throw shade because of its lack of social engagement, simplicity of plot, and its alleged pretentiousness. But Wes Anderson's films — and their success or lack thereof — in fact tell us a lot about the psychology of watching films.
MOVIES
ricethresher.org

Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a solid but not stellar addition to Wes Anderson’s portfolio

Wes Anderson’s movies exist between disagreement and divisiveness. He’s a filmmaker so distinct and unwavering in his style that you either love him or hate him, but his films aren’t likely to lead to spirited debate. Anderson clicks for some people, and for others he doesn’t. “The French Dispatch” is no different. As a solid but not stellar entry from Anderson, this movie should be enjoyable for fans of his work but an easy skip for his detractors.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Joan Didion
manofmany.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Trailer Proves Wes Anderson is Still the Master of Symmetry

A bit of sports, bit of crime, bit of politics, as Bill Murray eloquently outlines in the latest trailer, Wes Anderson’s long-awaited film The French Dispatch has it all. The anthology film experience has just copped a new trailer that explains…well, nothing. Despite being loaded with an all-star cast, surrounded by intrigue and helmed by a visionary filmmaker, The French Dispatch still feels oddly undefined, not that it’s quashing anyone’s interest.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The French Dispatch: What Fans Are Saying About Wes Anderson’s Latest Movie

Wow, are these next few months a great time to be a cinephile! There’s something special about finding a distinct filmmaker you really love and catching their next movie. Wes Anderson is the kind of writer/director who has stayed consistent over the years with his style, yet found new ways to tell stories and use his aesthetics in different settings. His latest movie is The French Dispatch, and it stars a host of talented actors he’s worked with before like Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton, along with some new faces to his movies, including Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright. Let’s see what film fans thought of the whimsical release.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

Double Take (A Cinema Classics Production) Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson and his new French Dispatch deserve and entire podcast. Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie...
COLUMBUS, OH
Time Out Global

See Singapore as a pastel-hued Wes Anderson movie

Architectural photographer and filmmaker Kevin Siyuan has released a short film featuring buildings by world-renowned architects built around Singapore and its people. However, this is no ordinary film, this 30-minute clip is a culmination of a year of exploration around Singapore and its vision is heavily influenced by the movies of Wes Anderson.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budapest#The Grand Budapest Hotel#European#Google#American
thehofstrachronicle.com

The newspaper world gets the Wes Anderson treatment in “The French Dispatch”

“The French Dispatch,” the latest film from critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson, was released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 22, and has been a box office hit in the arthouse world. The film, which has been in the works since 2018, features a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet. The British Film Institute described Anderson’s latest work as a “love letter to journalism,” with it being heavily influenced by the director’s love for the magazine The New Yorker.
MOVIES
Columbia Daily Tribune

Wes Anderson's focus on short stories works — mostly — in 'The French Dispatch'

Anthologies often make for a poor cinematic experience. But it’s easy to see why filmmakers like them. Maybe they have a few ideas floating around in their heads that they know cannot sustain a full-length feature. But there’s something to these smaller stories; a spark that demands the oxygen of being projected on a screen. These episodic nuggets let moviemakers explore more ideas and themes than if the film had just one narrative. Plus, you can get big-time actors to make shorter time commitments — less time often means less salary — and really pack some talent into the overall project.
MOVIES
thenewshouse.com

Review: Wes Anderson writes a love letter to ‘The New Yorker’

Watching The French Dispatch is like reading The New Yorker: about 90% of it was clear and understandable and the other 10% was too high culture. I would have needed a dictionary and a second viewing to fully understand what I saw. However, much like reading The New Yorker, this film is an artistic and technical masterpiece that made me gaze starry-eyed at the screen in awe of its beauty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vanity Fair

Wes Anderson’s Signature Style Isn’t Only Skin-Deep

Apples and oranges are both round fruit. We tell ourselves not to compare them—but given how often those reminders come, it seems many of us can’t resist. It’s the same impulse for unrigorous comparison that leads us to evaluate the oeuvre of Francophile American filmmaker Wes Anderson as twee, cute, precious—even increasingly lacking “objectivity,” as John Ganz noted in a Gawker lament this week. Ganz, a self-declared onetime fan of the director, now sees Anderson as an old man cosplaying as a “precocious child,” a director who artificially inserts his own sense of cleverness in his films. But his take, and others like it—the sort that have dogged Anderson for years—are not critical elucidations of Anderson’s work so much as a series of imprecise, or lazy, readings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
openculture.com

Watch Wes Anderson’s Animated Music Video for The French Dispatch, Featuring a Track by Jarvis Cocker

The French Dispatch came out nearly two weeks ago, after having been pushed back more than a year by COVID-19. But delaying the release of a Wes Anderson movie surely counts among the least regrettable harms of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Among the lives lost was that of Daniel Bevilacqua, known in France as the chanson singer Christophe. Set in that country — and more specifically, the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — in the 1960s, The French Dispatch features a reinterpretation of Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline” that now plays as something of a tribute to the late pop-cultural icon. Sung by Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, it comes accompanied by the Anderson-directed animated music video above.
MOVIES
inputmag.com

Get your Wes Anderson on with Steve Zissou's awesome Adidas sneakers

Wes Anderson visual style is most likely the most recognizable in all of film, and that includes his immaculately dressed characters. Costume designer Milena Canonero can take credit for the consistently great fits, as she’s worked on every live-action Anderson film since 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. That...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cartoon Brew

Short Pick Of The Day: ‘Aline’ By Wes Anderson

In Wes Anderson’s first-ever music video, Jarvis Cocker (under the alias Tip-Top) covers the classic French chanson “Aline” by Christophe. The animated video ties in with Anderson’s latest feature The French Dispatch, which was released on October 22. Directed by Wes Anderson. Illustration and animation by Javi Aznarez. Animation supervisor...
ENTERTAINMENT
irvineweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch: Visually Dazzling, Emotionally Devoid

You only have to watch a few seconds of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch to know who’s pulling the strings. Reminiscent of J.D. Salinger or Anthony Trollope – two writers whose books possess distinct airs, whimsical personalities and cursory speech patterns – Anderson’s cinematic realm is populated with naturally gifted, overly-poised but deeply neurotic characters who scurry and flit through their lives without ever stopping to reflect on them. They’re not necessarily multifaceted, but they do speak to the obsessive nature of human frailty.
MOVIES
thesantaclara.org

Wes Anderson’s Ode to Journalistic Periodicals

“The French Dispatch” depicts Anderson’s love for magazine publications while bolstering his auteurism and experimentation. For the transient passerbys of many newly reopened movie theaters, there is a poster propped with a set of peculiar people resembling a chaotic clown troupe overlaying a turquoise backdrop. It acts almost as an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

The Twee Keys Inspired by the Color Palette of Wes Anderson

The oeuvre of auteur Wesley Wales Anderson – aka Wes Anderson – is immediately distinguishable at even a quick glance. The filmmaker’s impeccable, precise eye for composition, illuminated by a seemingly timeless palette of pastels paints his body of work with a uniquely nostalgic aura swimming with whimsy and wonder. Keyboard maker Angry Miao surprisingly has dipped into this unmistakable tonal range to tinge a trio of mechanical keyboards with “a sense of idiosyncraticness and exquisiteness” with their anachronistically named, Cyberboard R3 series.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy