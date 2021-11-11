CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Country Friends

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from Gary Shteyngar's new novel. Shteyngart is The New York Times bestselling author of the memoir Little Failure (a National Book Critics Circle Award finalists) and three award-winning novels. His books regularly appear on best-of lists around the world and have been published in 30...

Literary Hub

The Blue Book of Nebo

The follow is excerpted from Manon Steffan Ros's The Blue Book of Nebo. Her first novel for adults Fel Aderyn, reached the shortlist for Wales Book of the Year and her novel Blasu won the Fiction Prize of the 2013 Wales Book of the Year. Ros has also found great acclaim in her children's writing, and has won the prestigious Tir Na N-Og prize for Welsh children's literature four times. The Blue Book of Nebo won the Prose Medal at the 2018 Eisteddfod. She lives in Tywyn, Meirionnydd with her sons.
Literary Hub

How Jennifer L. Holm’s Finnish Ancestors Inspired Her Book About Mars

Each week on NewberyTart, Jennie and Marcy, two book-loving mamas (and a librarian and a bookseller, respectively), read and drink their way through the entire catalogue of Newbery books, and interview authors and illustrators along the way. In this episode, Marcy and Jennie talk to Jennifer L. Holm, Newbery Award-winning...
Gary Shteyngart
Literary Hub

Amitava Kumar on Writing Fiction in a World of Fake News

This week on The Maris Review, Amitava Kumar joins Maris Kreizman to discuss his new book, A Time Outside This Time, out now from Knopf. Amitava Kumar: The idea of how the world comes into your mundane life, how to find an imprint of that on the page, I think that’s what novels are doing these days. My novel is an investigation into that feeling when the pandemic comes rushing in. Why write fiction when you’re surrounded by the fiction of fake news? In the process of writing the book I was struggling with this question, and I’m not sure I really have an answer for it. But I was trying to say, for example, one horror would be succeeded by another horror so quickly that I would forget what had happened on Tuesday. So I thought okay, why don’t I make my novel a record of what’s happening.
Literary Hub

Live at the Red Ink Series: On Writing About Family

Red Ink is a quarterly series curated and hosted by Michele Filgate at Books Are Magic, focusing on women writers, past and present. The next discussion, “Loneliness,” will take place on November 15th at 7pm and feature Kristen Radtke (Seek You), Dana Spiotta (Wayward), Asali Solomon (The Days of Afrekete), Amy Leach (The Everybody Ensemble) and Jane Wong (How to Not Be Afraid of Everything).
Literary Hub

The Accidental Origins of the “Subway Book Review”

To write about the entirety of New York City is an impossible thing to do. The city is too grand yet too personal, too elusive yet too concrete. When we talk about the city, we can’t just describe a place and its people, a dream and its destination. When we talk about New York, we have to talk about the world, which gathers here to find itself. The place that singularly illuminated for me what connects us on this journey, is the underground.
Literary Hub

Area librarian exchanges books for literal trash.

Here is your feel-good story for a dull November Monday. An Indonesian librarian has started a mobile book-exchange in which she lends out books to children in exchange for literal trash. In an effort to increase literacy in Java island children—while also encouraging less waste and more recycling—Raden Roro Hendarti rides around on a big three-wheeler loaded with a selection of some 6,000 books as local kids line up with bags of garbage they’ve collected, all for the chance to read a book.
Literary Hub

17 new books to keep your cozy reading season going strong.

It’s that time of year when we all just want to put on a chunky sweater, curl up on the couch, and pretend like we’re in a Nora Ephron movie, right? Here are 17 books coming out this week to help you achieve your autumn dreams. Head on over to your local indie bookstore, and see if Billy Crystal is creepily peeping at you from behind the Personal Growth section.
Literary Hub

Why I Had to Leave Home to Write About It

Once at a party, I was introduced as a writer. It felt kind of nice for a second. But then a stranger who had gone to my high school asked me what it was I wrote about. I’ll never forget the way this simple question made me stumble. “I don’t know… uh—normal people?”
Literary Hub

Mike DeCapite on the Verbal Authenticity of Good Dialogue

Mike DeCapite is the guest. His new book, Jacket Weather, is out now from Soft Skull. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Mike DeCapite: Have you ever spent all morning working on something, trying to say something right on the page, and then you leave the house and you talk to somebody and you just get it like that. You just put it into words very easily without even thinking about it. You express it in the most forceful way that it can be expressed simply through speech, right? I mean, the words come naturally to us when we’re speaking. So that’s something that I’m always concerned with. I want this to be intimate, and I want it to be like someone speaking. It doesn’t have to be in the rhythm of my speech; it just has to be with the emotional force of speech. Which is something that I read about when I was writing this book of journals that I told you about. I was very careful because I was writing about people who were my friends, and these are people who are seeing what I’m writing.
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
