Festival

Guest commentary: Celebrate our nation on Veterans Day

By Will Wood
Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a veteran now for 20 years and to be honest, aside from occasionally availing myself of a discounted dinner or putting on an old Navy T-shirt for my morning run, I have not done much to celebrate Veterans Day in all those years. Most veterans do not think...

www.thereporteronline.com

sparkstrib.com

Frederick Commentary: Afghanistan weighs heavy this Veterans Day

We celebrate Veterans Day this week, remembering those who served in the armed forces. Flags will fly, tributes will be made. It will be good and right. But, I promise you, there will be a weight on everyone’s mind, from Boulder City to Elko. The U.S. exit from the Afghanistan war last summer could not have gone worse. We left people behind and that shame will stick to us for generations.
utah.gov

A Day to Honor Our Veterans

On this Veterans Day, we want to thank those who have served in our armed services. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. While Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have died in war, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans but especially gives thanks to living veterans. Here at the Utah State Archives, we want to honor the service and sacrifice of our veteran employees by sharing a little bit about each individual’s experience.
Grosse Pointe News

Guest View: Remembering our veterans

As a veteran, I have been honored to serve, interact with other great military members and have met incredible and admirable veterans. Joan and Katherine were both World War II Naval cryptography officers. One was stationed in Washington, D.C., the other in Oakland, Calif. They were key figures in cracking the German and Italian codes.
clearwaterprogress.com

Guest Opinion: Why is Veterans Day November 11th?

Ever wonder why Veterans Day is on the 11th and doesn’t change? The 11th is significant, as the end of World War I was the result of an armistice (an agreement to stop fighting) between Germany and the Allied forces that took effect on the western front of the war, on the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11th hour, in 1918.
WSET

Arlington National Cemetery celebrates Veterans Day with flyover, procession, Biden visit

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — This Veterans Day celebration at Arlington National Cemetery was like no other Thursday as it was also a centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Joe Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Thursday as a part of his first Veterans Day in office as the Commander in Chief. This was just hours after a procession and flyover to celebrate 100 years of the Tomb.
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Day Ceremony shows appreciation for our nation’s heroes

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Veterans, we thank you for serving our county and protecting our freedoms. This Wheeling program is a Veterans Day tradition and is dedicated to our nation’s heroes for their service, bravery, and dedication to this county.    Veterans and community members filled WesBanco arena for the American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony.   Commander of American […]
The Morning Call

‘Our nation’s veterans face invisible wounds’: Veterans Day ceremony in Bethlehem honors residents, steelworkers who served

When former Bethlehem Steel Corp. Chairman Hank Barnette thinks about what Veterans Day means to him, he thinks about patriotism, respect for those who served, outreach and education. Barnette was among the speakers during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at Bethlehem’s Steelworkers Veterans Memorial, outside the National Museum of Industrial History. “Whether high school or trade ...
Bham Now

5 ways to celebrate Veterans Day + honor our heroes in Birmingham

Honoring our veterans is important to the city of Birmingham. Greater Birmingham has several memorials and events in celebration of this remarkable day including the annual Veterans Day parade. Pay your respects by honoring Veterans Day in these ways. The History of Veterans Day. The Magic City is known for...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Supporting Our Veterans With Special Guest Travis Mills

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Metformin Users: the Truth Behind What Big Pharma Has Been Hiding from You. This Portable Heater Might Be the Least Expensive Heating for Oregon Homes. "Washington Threatens to Create a Major Retirement...
Odessa American

GUEST VIEW: National Warrior Call Day: Shining a light on veteran suicide

Veterans answered their nation’s call, and now a group of Americans are joining together to answer a cry for help from far too many of those who’ve served. Military veterans make up roughly 10 percent of the adult population in the United States. Unfortunately, one of the most common causes of death for veterans is suicide. Increases in veteran suicide, especially during COVID, inspired the Troops First Foundation to ask Congress to declare November 21, 2021, the first annual “National Warrior Call Day.”
Crescent-News

Carr is guest speaker at DCS Veterans Day assembly

Defiance City Schools hosted its annual Veterans Day assembly by honoring one of its own Thursday morning in the varsity gymnasium. Honored was guest speaker Austin Carr, a Master Sgt. in the Ohio Air National Guard, and an intervention specialist at Defiance High School, who recently returned from deployment in Afghanistan.
heraldcourier.com

Our View | Nation must care for veterans year round, not just on Veterans Day

For area veterans, today is the day when they can get free boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, a complimentary entree at Applebee’s, a free doughnut at Dunkin’ Donuts, a free meal at Logan’s Roadhouse and lots more. It’s a smorgasbord of well-deserved tasty goodness from corporate America to honor...
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabamians celebrate National Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be celebrated in communities throughout the state and nation Thursday, Nov. 11. The day honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Birmingham is home to the nation’s oldest, longest and largest Veterans Day parade. World War II veteran Raymond Weeks, who was from Birmingham, wanted to organize an event to honor all veterans, not just those who died in World War I and were honored on Armistice Day each Nov. 11. America’s first Veterans Day celebration occurred in Birmingham in 1947, and the holiday officially replaced Armistice Day in 1954. Weeks was director of the National Veterans Day Celebration for 38 years and, in 1982, received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Ronald Reagan.
