I STARTED OUT AS A MIDDLE CHILD: How did we love her? Let me count the ways

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux and the other columnists every week. I went to a private Christian school as a child in the 1990s and had a horrible experience. My teacher, who was the headmaster, was abusive—physically, mentally, and emotionally. He beat me one time for running in the hallway. He used to throw my books, backpack, and other things across the class when I did not hand in my homework. I was kept out of classes for days at a time. Obviously, I was not a good student. I failed half my classes and had to attend summer school in order to be promoted. There were times I wanted to die. I was going through a rough time and told a lot of lies. I’m not saying I was perfect, but I did not deserve the way he treated me. I could not go to anyone because I thought this was normal and no one would have believed me. I know at least one other former classmate shares my feelings, but he had people fooled. No one did anything.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO