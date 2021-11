Providing proof of vaccination for concerts or travel just got easier, if you got your shot with Northern Light Health. I think everyone had the same thought when they got their COVID vaccination card. How am I going to carry this thing around? It's oddly-sized and doesn't fit easily into a wallet. I've never been one to carry a purse, so what do I do with it? Plus they told me, when I got my shot, to take care of it because I may need it in the future to prove that I've been immunized. (a prediction that became true pretty quickly) I went on Amazon and bought a plastic sleeve to protect it, but that just makes it even bulkier.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO