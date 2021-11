A metallurgist whose job was to test the strength of the steel used in U.S. Navy submarines, has admitted to falsifying hundreds of steel tests over a 32-year period. The Department of Justice announced on Monday that Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty to falsifying strength and toughness test results for over 240 different steel productions during her time working as the Director of Metallurgy at Bradken Inc.

AUBURN, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO