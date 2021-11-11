CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Day Prince Died”

By Andrea Gibson
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone said you were his biggest fan. to ever think no one could love it more than you. with his songs. Planets where the lakes were lavender,. in his home at Paisley Park. By the time you were eighteen,. you knew more about his drummer than most people. know...

lithub.com

