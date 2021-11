COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is done adding linebackers to its 2022 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 10 players with the intention of playing the position, with C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers already committed. Their last real chance of having someone join those two came off the board last night when Jimmy Rolder of Marist High School in Illinois committed to Michigan.

