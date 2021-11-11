CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week

By Dan Sheehan
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur feast of fabulous reviews this week includes Carole V. Bell on Nella Larsen’s Passing, Megan O’Grady on Lily King’s Five Tuesdays in Winter, Ron Charles on Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence, Emma Levy on Emily Ratajkowski’s My Body, and Christian Lorentzen on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Committed. Brought to...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbaa.org

Remembering fabled book yeller Petra Mayer

NPR Books editor Petra Mayer — who died unexpectedly on Saturday — was so much fun. Who can forget the time when her cat Godfrey interrupted just as host Robin Young was introducing her?. And who but Mayer would immediately send a picture of the culprit?. Mayer was also easy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Bed-hopping, martinis and self-loathing: inside Patricia Highsmith’s unpublished diaries

In the summer of 1956, Patricia Highsmith was living in upstate New York with Doris Sanders, an advertising copywriter with whom she professed to be in love. The novelist was, at 35, worried about a mid-career slump, although this was more routine anxiety than reality. For the previous seven years, Highsmith had enjoyed a stretch of extraordinary creativity, resulting in the novels that would make her reputation – Strangers on a Train, The Price of Salt (published in 1952 under a pseudonym and later republished, under her own name, as Carol), and The Talented Mr Ripley. And, after years of turbulence in her private life, she seemed, finally, to have achieved a measure of tranquillity. She and Doris bought a car. Highsmith started a vegetable garden. Improbably, she joined a church choir.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 10 books to read in November

- - - Take eight friends during one pandemic, place them in an Upstate New York house for six months and see what happens. For some novelists, that would be entertainment enough, but Shteyngart ("Super Sad True Love Story") transforms the tale into an homage to Chekhov with four romances and a finale that will break your heart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Louise Erdrich
wshu.org

Book Review: The Yale Book of Quotations

﻿Many of us have heard the remark “The only difference between the rich and other people is that the rich have more money,” and attribute it to Hemingway or F. S. Fitzgerald. But according to a handsome, new, updated and highly authenticated collection The New Yale Book of Quotations the person to whom the remark should be attributed is mid-century Irish literary critic Mary Colum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
redmondspokesman.com

Bookshelf: Best of Book Award Season

It’s book award season and that means you can pick out a whole host of interesting books to read by review award long lists, short lists and finally the winners after all the debating, reading and pondering are completed. This month we are exploring two recent long and short listed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are 252 books by Native and Indigenous writers that Elissa Washuta thinks you should read.

Elissa Washuta, author of White Magic, My Body Is a Book of Rules, and Starvation Mode, has compiled an “in-progress, reverse-chronological” list of books by Native and Indigenous writers. The list, as Washuta says, is “neither exhaustive or exclusive”; it currently features 252 books, including those by N. Scott Momaday, Zitkála-Sá, Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo, Linda Hogan, and Margaret Verble.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#Npr
TIME

Here Are the 10 New Books You Should Read in November

Cozy reading season starts now, with a crop of stirring new books offering something for everyone to curl up with. For those looking to reflect on deeply unsettling recent history, there’s Gary Shteyngart’s new novel set at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a group of friends enter lockdown together in a country home. For those eager to escape, Nnedi Okorafor offers a break from reality with her latest work of sci-fi about an outcast living in near-future Nigeria. There are powerful essay collections from Ann Patchett and Emily Ratajkowski , incisive examinations of history and more. Here, the 10 new books you should read in November.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Newnan Times-Herald

Books for Your Winter Reading

The Great Library of Alexandria in Egypt boasted the largest collection of texts (scrolls, actually) in the ancient world. Some estimates put the number as high as 400,000. But that’s tiny compared to the 170 million items in the world’s largest book collection of our time, the Library of Congress in Washington.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Be My Travel Muse

10 Life-Changing Books You Should Definitely Read ASAP

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with books. I spent a lot of time as a child sitting on the floor of my local library hunched over my latest favorite read — and not much has changed. I don’t just read books. I devour them. That...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wesleyan Argus

The 13 Best Books I Read This Year And Why You Should Read Them Too

At the beginning of 2021, I set a goal for myself: read 45 books by the end of the year. I’m a history major, and I often read a book or two per week for my classes. This kind of schedule is exhausting and makes me associate reading with doing work. I missed reading for fun and wanted to get back into the habit of reading for pleasure. On month eleven of my literary journey, I now have a wonderful habit of reading fiction each night before bed. Even if I have a bad day, I know that I’ll get to end it with a good story. So, here are the thirteen top books I read this year, and why you should read them too!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Vietnam
dailyjournal.net

What book should you read next?

No, sadly I cannot fly or get woodland creatures to clean my house for me. I can, however, help you find the perfect book. I don’t know if you know this, but a lot of librarians are book fans. I know, shocking right?. This summer, I went home to visit...
GREENWOOD, IN
bookriot.com

10 Books to Read if You Loved Squid Game

Squid Game has taken the world by storm and I am here for it! The world is now full of memes, reactions, and the most amazing cosplays inspired by the K-drama. The show became such a phenomenon that about a month after its release, it became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever! And I can honestly say that it absolutely deserves it. If you haven’t watched it for whatever reason, I absolutely recommend you do so. It is anxiety-inducing and violent, so maybe keep that in mind before you watch it. But if you’re in the right mind, and want to give it a go — I don’t think you’ll regret it!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wesleyan.edu

“You Just Have to Read This…” Books by Wesleyan Authors de Visé ’89, Petre ’06, and Rips ’72,

In this continuing series, Annie Roach ’22, an English and Italian studies major from Northampton, Mass., reviews alumni books and offers a selection for those in search of knowledge, insight, and inspiration. The volumes, sent to us by alumni, are forwarded to Olin Library as donations to the University’s collection and made available to the Wesleyan community.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Literary Hub

“I Didn’t Give Myself an Out.” Louise Erdrich on Writing (Prolifically) as a Single Mother

Louise Erdrich is the guest. Her new novel, The Sentence, is out now from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: You’re so prolific, and you have had objectively, I would say, the kind of career that just about every person who sets out to write literary fiction would love to have. You’ve written a lot of books, they’ve found an audience, you’ve written a lot of different kinds of books. And yet, your body of work feels like it’s unified. You’ve received awards, recognition. I know that stuff doesn’t matter the most, but it does. It’s the kind of thing people dream about is my point. You’ve lived a big artistic life in the way that I think most writers imagine it. But you’ve also had a big family life. And sometimes I think people sort of divide those two; you can have one or the other. You’ve had both. Which adds questions like, how do you get it all done amid all that you have going on? I’d just love to hear you talk about your work habits, and how you feel you’ve been able to be so prolific.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around one in five children aged nine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Live at the Red Ink Series: On Writing About Family

Red Ink is a quarterly series curated and hosted by Michele Filgate at Books Are Magic, focusing on women writers, past and present. The next discussion, “Loneliness,” will take place on November 15th at 7pm and feature Kristen Radtke (Seek You), Dana Spiotta (Wayward), Asali Solomon (The Days of Afrekete), Amy Leach (The Everybody Ensemble) and Jane Wong (How to Not Be Afraid of Everything).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Tracy K. Smith and David Lehman Celebrate The Best American Poetry 2021

Founded in October 2009 by Rebecca Fitting and Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, Greenlight Bookstore is an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. Combining the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with carefully curated, community-minded events, Greenlight has earned a reputation as a literary destination. Greenlight has continued to serve its community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a diverse array of virtual events, and has been inspired by the movements for racial justice across the country to engage in the work of becoming a more anti-racist company. Learn more at greenlightbookstore.com or check them out @greenlightbklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy