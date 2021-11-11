CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“September Mushrooms”

By Margaret Atwood
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI missed them again this year. assembling their nets and mists. some brown, some white, some lemon yellow. like radar dishes, listening. From Dearly by Margaret Atwood. Copyright ©...

lithub.com

Telegraph

Mushroom man shares seasonal fungi finds

EDWARDSVILLE — A local mushroom forager has lucked out this season. Gary Vandrasek, of Edwardsville, recently found a six-pound “Hen of the Woods” mushroomm as well as a Giant Puffball mushroom and a Chicken of the Woods mushroom. Vandrasek said he forages mushrooms mainly because of his cultural heritage in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The New Yorker

Magic Mushrooms, a Love Story

Today, R. Gordon Wasson is credited with, among other contributions to American mycology, coining the term “magic mushrooms” to describe the varieties of fungi that can induce hallucinogenic experiences when ingested. Brian Blomerth’s new graphic novel, “Brian Blomerth’s Mycelium Wassonii,” chronicles how Wasson, an executive at JPMorgan who thought mushrooms were disgusting, became one of the pioneers of research on their psychedelic uses. Wasson’s conversion from mushroom hater to mushroom evangelist began shortly after he married Valentina (Tina) Pavlovna, a Russian-born pediatrician. Pavlovna had been taught to forage for mushrooms by her mother, and they were a part of her heritage. When she found some mushrooms during the couple’s honeymoon, in the Catskills, Wasson refused to partake when she cooked them for dinner; the next morning, finding that his wife had not been poisoned by the meal, he tasted the leftovers and discovered that he liked them. Driven by Tina’s passion for mushrooms and Gordon’s love for his wife, the couple devoted much of their time to mycological research.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Decatur Daily

Mushroom paella full of flavors

Mushrooms, saffron and sweet smoked paprika flavor this vegetarian paella. Saffron gives the paella its traditional flavor and color. It’s actually the stamen of a type of crocus plant. They’re painstakingly collected and dried, which is why saffron is expensive to buy. You can use turmeric instead in this dish.
RECIPES
resilience.org

How to Grow Mushrooms on Woodchip

The following is an excerpt from The Woodchip Handbook by Ben Raskin. It has been adapted for the web. Growing mushrooms on woodchip can be done under trees in the field or garden, or you can put the chip into containers and grow either inside or outdoors. Scale of production, available facilities, and time at one’s disposal are things that might affect your choice of system. By putting your chip into a container, you can have more control over the production process. You might want to sterilize the chip, keep it isolated from potentially competitive fungi species or water your mushrooms. If growing inside, you can monitor and control temperature and humidity, which will help you to get the highest yield. I have come to it from a farming perspective, looking to bring an added enterprise into agroforestry systems, so am more interested in effective, low-effort production under trees, but I will consider both systems here.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Allrecipes.com

20 Best Mushroom Pasta Recipes

Mushroom lovers know that this fungi is the perfect pairing for pasta. The rich, earthy flavor of mushrooms adds a whole new depth to pasta, whether you're using button mushrooms from the produce aisle or seasonal varieties from the farmers' market. We have creamy mushroom pasta recipes, mushroom pasta recipes with no cream, chicken mushroom pasta, and so much more. Check out these mushroom pasta recipes for easy, restaurant-quality dinners.
RECIPES
foodmatters.com

Sunbaking Mushrooms for Vitamin D

Can you remember how good it feels after laying in the sun?. I know summer has passed for many this year, but the feeling of a long day in the warmth still lingers. Despite often doing nothing but reading a good book and hopping in and out of the water if the weather allows, you find yourself heading to bed in the evening feeling tired but satiated.
FOOD & DRINKS
Door County Pulse

Door to Nature: Mushrooms with Teeth

Did you know that some mushrooms have teeth? Door County has five genera of fungi whose spore-bearing surface on the underside exists in the form of teeth that look like spines or small icicles. Several of these interesting growths are quite tough and woody – not something you would even...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
sprudge.com

Mushroom Coffee Is Having A Moment

Picture this: it’s early March 2020, and the COVID pandemic is looming just around the corner. You and everyone you know remains blissfully ignorant to this reality, even as businesses begin to discuss the possibility of a “two week” shut down. You excitedly venture into Coffee Fest New York, unaware that it’s the final big coffee event you’ll attend for quite some time, hoping to catch the finals of the World Latte Art Open. Just as you’re rounding the final corner before the event, a vendor catches your attention—”Hey, did you know that mushrooms are the next big thing in coffee?”
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#O W Toad Ltd#Harpercollins Publishers
thespruceeats.com

What Are King Oyster Mushrooms?

King oyster mushrooms are a large member of the oyster mushroom family with a meaty texture and rich umami flavor. They're versatile mushrooms that can be grilled, broiled, sautéed, and braised and served as a side dish or as the main component of a meal. What Are King Oyster Mushrooms?
RECIPES
Food52

Vegan Mushroom Pie With Melted Leeks & Herbs

For when you need a meatless main that even the most carnivorous will enjoy, I've got you with this pie. The secret is in the flavor-rich filling: Meaty mushrooms meld with mellow miso and savory herbs, then splash around with a bit of white wine and vegetable stock or unsweetened oat milk (dealer's choice, depending on whether you're looking for super-savory or creamy-cozy). The whole thing's then capped off with a sheet of slightly rolled puff pastry—if you're plant-based, make sure you look out for a vegan type like Pepperidge Farm's frozen puff—and baked till crispy on the top and richly stewy on the bottom.
RECIPES
rimonthly.com

For Chef Spike Mikulski, There’s Magic in Wild Mushrooms

Most people go to the store for mushrooms. But mushroom expert Spike Mikulski, Johnson and Wales University graduate and executive chef at Pot au Feu in Providence, goes for a walk. You can’t miss him, with his salt-and-pepper hair somewhat contained in a ponytail, miniature Dali-esque moustache, “Fun Guy” T-shirt and a wildly colored shemagh scarf over his shoulder tied to his basket brimming with ’shrooms. How much of a pro ‘shroomer is Mikulski? He’s certified by the state to sell wild mushrooms to restaurants.
PROVIDENCE, RI
foodmatters.com

Sticky Shiitake Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a nutritional powerhouse. They’re so rich in flavor, and bring bountiful nutrients to the table. In fact, when you leave them to bake in the sun, they’re one of the best food sources of the essential vitamin D. This recipe brings together some of the best flavours in Asian fusion, and it’s so simple to make for a quick weeknight dinner with all the pantry staples you already have.
RECIPES
