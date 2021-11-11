D.C.-area forecast: Mild today, rain late tonight and then a much a cooler weekend

Grab that jacket and get ready for a chilly start to your Wednesday morning. Clear skies overnight have allowed for a cooler start to the day across most of northern California. There is still potential for some fog development early Wednesday morning in areas where winds have not been as strong, and I'm already tracking fog resulting in decreasing visibility in parts of Butte County early today. High pressure remains in control of our forecast today, but we'll have clouds increasing this afternoon as low pressure tracks closer to the West Coast from the Pacific. We'll start out with mostly sunny skies this morning, but will become partly to mostly cloudy for your Wednesday afternoon. Models are keeping us dry today, and temperatures will end up around average for most cities in our region this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and in the teens to 20's in our mountain areas Wednesday morning. We'll have winds out of the north from 10 to 15mph, and there is a chance that some areas could have gusts in the 20 to 30mph range early to mid day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, mid 50's to lower 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to upper 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO