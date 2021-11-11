CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C.-area forecast: Mild today, rain late tonight and then a much a cooler weekend

By David Streit
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 9/10: Today we give our veterans a salute and appreciate the dry, mild day to boot. Today: Mostly sunny before increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 65-69 Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Lows: 53-57 Tomorrow: Showers...

