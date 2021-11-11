CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents urged to stay away from scene of overturned school bus

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Parents have been urged by police not to go to the scene where a school bus overturned.

Lincolnshire Police said no serious injuries were reported after the crash in Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on Thursday.

Officers said “concerned” parents should instead go to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road.

The force tweeted: “We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported.”

A separate tweet added: “We ask that any parents/guardians understandably concerned do not attend the scene and instead go to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road which will be used as a rendezvous point.”

School bus carrying dozens of children overturns in Lincolnshire

A school bus carrying 60 children has overturned in a town outside of Lincoln. Lincolnshire Police said there were “thankfully” no serious injuries following the incident on Thursday morning. But a spokesperson said one child suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. Parents were urged not to attend the scene but to head to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road, where a triaging operation is underway.Images showed a bus tilted over into bushes at the side of a road, while cars queued up behind. Police said they attended Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, a town in...
Body of missing school bus driver from Sharon found

Randy Koloski, 68, a bus driver with Student Transportation of Vermont, was reported missing on Monday after he did not show up for work at the bus company's depot on Route 14 in West Hartford.
Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself.
Remains found on mom's property are of girls missing since 2015, Pennsylvania cops say

Remains of two small children were recovered last weekend on the property of a mother who was arrested Nov. 4, Pennsylvania police say.
Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter.
Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.
Father, daughter in Pennsylvania plane crash found alive huddled for warmth in wooded area

A father and daughter were found alive in the woods in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after their small plane crashed Sunday night.
