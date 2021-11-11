Parents urged to stay away from scene of overturned school bus

Parents have been urged by police not to go to the scene where a school bus overturned.

Lincolnshire Police said no serious injuries were reported after the crash in Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on Thursday.

Officers said “concerned” parents should instead go to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road.

The force tweeted: “We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported.”

A separate tweet added: “We ask that any parents/guardians understandably concerned do not attend the scene and instead go to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road which will be used as a rendezvous point.”

