CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Back in the 70s today ahead of a cold front

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warm weather will continue through the end of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, warm weather this week has moved off shore. The winds have shifted to the south and will bring in more moisture. Higher...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Strong Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold arrives on Wednesday morning with gusty winds out of the north behind it. Temperatures rise into the 60s ahead of the front but slowly fall through the 60s and 50s during the afternoon. We stay chilly on Thursday and early Friday with a widespread freeze possible. We’ll warm back up by the weekend.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Telegraph

National Weather Service says first snowfall may arrive in Metro East by Monday

ALTON – The Riverbend's first taste of snow this winter could come on Monday. A statement from the National Weather Service on Tuesday stated there was a chance the first snowfall of the season could hit the Metro East and St. Louis area by Monday, Nov. 22. That statement which was confirmed by meteorologist Mark Britt.
ALTON, IL
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly A Foot Of Snow Could Hit Western New York For Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year, where Western New York becomes covered with a blanket of snow, but you would hope it’s not this much at once, especially during the holidays. If you are someone who likes to procrastinate on gathering the necessities for Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to plan ahead and start shopping for that turkey now. I doubt you would want to shovel a foot of snow out of your driveway just to grab the cranberry sauce you forgot.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
wymt.com

Temperatures soar ahead of big time cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve enjoyed our nice forecast the last couple of days. It all comes crashing down on Thursday. Today will be a beautiful day. Look for mostly sunny skies after a fairly mild morning. Most of us only got into the low 50s for lows. Some made it in the 40s. We will see some breezy conditions ahead of the big cold front that will swing through the region tonight and through Thursday. Those winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, so keep an eye on anything outside that isn’t battened down. Highs today should top out in the low 70s. The record for Wednesday is 75, so we could be close to that, especially if we overachieve like we did on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Warm temperatures continue Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We will continue a warming trend tomorrow with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s!. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s. South wind 5-10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and warm with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.
COLUMBUS, MS
wbtw.com

Warming up for mid week

We will see warmer weather for the next few days. Skies tonight will be mainly clear, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening, but it will not be as cold as last night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s to near 50. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s. The warm weather will continue into Thursday. Moisture will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. There will be more clouds around and a slight chance for a shower Thursday afternoon or night. The front will move through most places dry Thursday night. Much cooler weather will return on Friday with highs near 60. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Major warm-up ahead of cold front for Columbus area

Tonight: Clouds increase, temps warm after midnight, low 44 (rising to 55 by daybreak) Wednesday night: Rain returns with cold front, low 46. Thursday: Rain early, some clearing late, falling temps, daytime high 46. Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, cool, high 44. Saturday: Clouds return, high 49. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy