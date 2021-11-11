CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

'All Together Now!' Theatre Bristol presents Music Theatre International’s uplifting revue of Broadway favorites Friday, Nov. 12, through Monday, Nov. 15, at Paramount Center for the Arts

By TOM NETHERLAND
heraldcourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn. — They danced as if they had springs in their shoes, grace in their steps and the stars of Broadway in their sights. They are the dancers and singers in the cast of Theatre Bristol’s presentation of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” An uplifting musical revue of Broadway...

heraldcourier.com

