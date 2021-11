DUBAI—The first batch of Boeing F-15QA Advanced Eagles destined for Qatar have finally arrived in the country after delays to their delivery flight. Three of the aircraft touched down at Al-Udeid airbase near Doha on Nov. 16 after their flight from RAF Mildenhall, England, where the aircraft had sat for two weeks waiting to fly to the Gulf. The three F-15s had been part of a flight of four that arrived in the UK at the end of October.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO