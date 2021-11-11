CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

‘Faces of Courage’: Art lover honors military families with public art project

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Levin is proud of his father, Bernie Levin, who served in World War II. Bernie Levin was a lieutenant commander...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees Arts Council calls on artists for Healing Art for a Healthcare Hero’s Heart special project

The Voorhees Arts Council is looking for 20 community artists to participate in a very special Samaritan project for healthcare heroes. As in past projects, artists will be creating a 8×10 canvas painting or mixed media to express gratitude to the individual healthcare workers that have stepped up as community heroes during the trying times of COVID-19. Create your interpretation of art that expresses gratitude for them putting love into the world.
VISUAL ART
wrbl.com

Columbus High School Art Department installing exhibit honoring military

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus High School Art Department in collaboration with JROTC have presented their exhibit, “Resilience,” to honor military families for Veterans Day. Together, the JROTC students along with the Art Department unveiled an art installation to the public that honors all military families just in time...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art
San Mateo Daily Journal

New public art in Millbrae to honor Harriet Tubman

An art installation honoring Harriet Tubman will be among new public art pieces in Millbrae’s developing transit-oriented district centered around the city’s BART and Caltrain stop. The proposed piece will be installed at the station plaza, near Harriet Tubman Way, a street renamed in the famed abolitionist’s honor earlier this...
MILLBRAE, CA
ourquadcities.com

New Davenport public art project reflects the community, Nov. 13 unveiling planned

On Saturday, Nov. 13th, the TMBC at the Lincoln Center will unveil a new public art piece in honor of the neighbors in Davenport. In October, an artist-led, faith-based and community-driven non-profit called alt_ Chicago joined the TMBC and St. Ambrose University to provide free family photographs for the community. Now alt_ Chicago returns to the Lincoln Center to reveal the collective art piece for the community in a day of celebration, fun, and music. This event continues to imagine the ways that art can reimagine the capacity of community building, according to a St. Ambrose release.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pine-Richland students plow through a public art project

In an unusual public art collaboration, the North Hills municipality of Pine worked with students in the Pine-Richland School District to paint the blades of its snowplows. The idea for adding a little color to the upcoming winter season was that of Pine Director of Parks & Recreation Joni Patsko, who pushed it to Eden Hall Upper Elementary Principal Steven Smith and Assistant Principal Joseph Domagala. They shared the idea with the art classes, which this fall came up with a mascot-inspired “RAMS” design for a plow parked outside at the school. Fourth through sixth graders voted on the design and worked on the art together, finishing up on Oct. 22.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
ulm.edu

ULM announces call for artists for public art installation

The University of Louisiana Monroe and the Louisiana Division of the Arts are announcing a call for artists for a public art installation on the University's campus. The sculptural artwork will face Northeast Drive and be located between Sandel Hall and the new Hub Student Union Building (currently under construction). Sandel Hall is home to ULM’s Office of Admissions and all prospective students begin their campus tours at Sandel Hall.
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
Oakland County Moms

How to Preserve Children’s Art Projects

How to Preserve Children’s Art Projects – tips to make children’s artwork last through the years. How to organize, store, and preserve the memories and the art itself. My daughter loves to draw. Just like many 5-year-old girls, she starts up Art Clubs with her friends and says she wants to be an artist when she grows up. She recently got this really cool large wooden case filled with art supplies as a gift from her grandmother. She loves to use all the supplies and has been producing numerous pieces of artwork using different mediums. I love it. So creative and so interesting. To store the pieces of work, we three hole punch these pieces of art and place them in a binder for easy viewing.
KIDS
bigislandvideonews.com

“Kona People” Art Exhibit Honors Announced

(BIVN) – Honored island artists and farmers featured in the Donkey Mill Art Center’s “Kona People” Exhibit were announced in a Tuesday news release. The essence of farming and the “salt of the earth” farmers who work the ʻaina have been captured through explorations in portraiture by island artists and are the focus of a curated exhibit titled, “Kona People,” now on display at the Donkey Mill Art Center.
VISUAL ART
Durango Herald

Durango Art Brigade completes 17 projects this year

After completing 17 local art projects in 2021, the Durango Art Brigade is looking toward the possibility of securing new funding to present more art to the community in 2022. Durango Art Brigade is a partnership between the Durango Creative District, the city of Durango’s Creative Economy Commission, Local First, the Durango business improvement district and the Dumpster Beautification Project.
DURANGO, CO
claremont-courier.com

When public art polarized

It is often written and talked about that we are a divided nation — polarized, unwilling to listen to each other. People get angry about issues and that anger gives them courage to write or say almost anything. We like to think that sort of thing doesn’t happen in our community, but it does. Take these comments, for example, about an issue surrounding public art here in Claremont.
CLAREMONT, CA
opb.org

A conversation about public art and monuments

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio is asking her city council colleagues to set aside $50,000 for a community engagement process to decide what to do with five statues that were toppled or removed during racial justice protests last year. The arts organization Converge 45 has created Portland’s Monuments and Memorials Project and is poised to play a role in the ongoing conversation about the role of art in public spaces and what monuments should look like in 2021. PMMP recently concluded an exhibition called “Prototypes” where artists and community members came together to imagine answers to those big questions. We talk through some of the ideas and concepts with David Harrelson, cultural resources department manager for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, visual artist Paula Wilson, and artist Jess Perlitz, who is the co-leader of PMMP and associate professor of sculpture at Lewis & Clark College.
PORTLAND, OR
Maui News

Small Town Big Art seeks public art proposals

Wailuku town’s Small Town Big Art program is seeking proposals for public art installations. Developed through a 2018-2020 Our Town grant by the National Endowment for the Arts, the collaboration between Maui County and Hale Ho’ike’ike at the Bailey House Museum/Maui Historical Society aims to develop a public arts district focused on the distinctive sense of place, history and culture of Wailuku. Selected artists will be commissioned to develop an innovative project that engages a diverse public audience. All professional artists and arts groups are welcome to apply, according to a news release Tuesday.
WAILUKU, HI
wfyi.org

Indianapolis Art Center celebrates military personnel

An event for veterans to showcase their artistic abilities will take place at the Indianapolis Art Center on Saturday. Veterans Art Day activities will include a special celebration of ArtTroop, a free program for veterans and active-duty members of any age to meet twice monthly and use their artistic skills. Director of Outreach and Community Programs Nikki Sullivan said art is a beneficial outlet for those who have served.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times Union

'Pavilion Project' planned at new Art Omi site

CHATHAM - A Columbia County arts center and sculpture park plans to develop a new 190-acre site to host permanent installations of artists' works. Up to 18 artists would create their own enclosed "pavilions" that would eventually serve as galleries for their works, giving them the ability to design the space for their pieces from the ground up. The structures, which can be up to 5,900 square feet, would dot the landscape in a rural area of northern Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Watauga Democrat

App State community honors military Mountaineers, hears military family perspective

BOONE — Standing beside the Veterans Memorial on Appalachian State University’s campus, former student Barbara Ashley recounted one of her earliest memories — standing in her front yard at Fort Bragg as she watched soldiers, including her father, jump out of airplanes. Barbara shared her recollections and insights about the...
BOONE, NC
bostonrealestatetimes.com

DivcoWest & Pickup Music Project Reveal Musical Fence Public Art Installation at Cambridge Crossing

Cambridge, MA – DivcoWest and Pickup Music Project (PuMP) announced the installation of an interactive sound sculpture, The Musical Fence, at Cambridge Crossing (CX), the new 43-acre mixed-use neighborhood well underway at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston. The Musical Fence, located in the Common at CX, is an...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Arts Council invites the community to take part in public art by contributing to the “Give Back Bike Rack”

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- he Woodlands Arts Council has announced a new program that will add artistic and functional bike racks to the community’s array of public art. Similar in theory to the amazing art benches throughout The Woodlands, which bring color, imagination and vibrancy to the area’s green spaces, The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is currently working with underwriters and artists to install a series of art bike racks.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy