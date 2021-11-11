CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: The King of Fighters XV Trailer Introduces Another Returner

By Tristan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK gives us another fighter on a trailer The King of Fighters XV before....

Game Trailers: Battlefield 2042 New Gameplay Trailer

At the moment hardly a day goes by without new material or information Battlefield 2042. Today Electronic Arts released a new gameplay trailer introducing us to the portal mode in motion graphics. Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Game Trailers: World War Z Launch Trailer for the Switch Version

Developer Saber Interactive shows off the launch trailer for the Switch version of World War Z. The title also cuts a fine figure on Nintendo’s hybrid console. World War Z has been available for PS4 and Xbox One since April 16, 2019. Nintendo’s Switch shipped with it yesterday.
Game Trailers: First Class Trouble Launch Trailer for the Multiplayer Social Thriller

Indie publisher Versus Evil presents the launch trailer First class problems. This primarily explains what we can expect from a multiplayer social thriller. PlayStation® Plus members can access the new title in the PS4™ and PS5™ versions at no additional cost from November 2 to December 6. The release on PlayStation 5 coincides with the end of the Steam Early Access phase of the PC version.
Twinfinite

Tribe Nine by Danganronpa Creator Gets New Trailer Introducing the Taito Tribe

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games released another trailer of their upcoming mixed media project Tribe Nine, introducing one of the tribes included in the game. The new showcase the Taito Tribe and its theme song “Maxim,” focusing on showcasing its characters and theme. The tribe is named after the Taito ward in Tokyo. It likely owes its “traditional” style to the fact that Taito includes the Asakusa district.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer introduces new heroes for anime series prequel

Prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has got its first trailer. The footage shows the level of animation fans can expect from the anime series spin-off, which delves into the history of the universe in more ways than one. For the film, we follow Yuta, who’s haunted by the ghost...
IGN

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross x The King of Fighters '98 Collaboration Trailer

Terry Bogard and Iori Yagami enter the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross for the first time as part of the second collaboration event between the RPG and The King of Fighters '98. Other King of Fighters '98 characters return to the mobile RPG, such as Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya, Omega Rugal, and Kyo Kusanagi back to the game. Check out the trailer for the collaboration event, available now in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Additionally, the update also reintroduces the Ultimate Final Boss Omega Rugal stage and The King of Fighters Britannia stage, along with rewards, six holy relics, and more.
Siliconera

KOF XV Whip Trailer Shows Her Off in This Entry

SNK has published the 34th character trailer for The King of Fighters XV. It gives the spotlight to Whip, who is poised to join the KOF XV roster at launch instead of DLC. The trailer shows how Whip uses her literal weapon of her choice. It allows her to launch attacks from a safe range. Of course, she can also use it to grapple her opponent or move them to the other side. You can see more of how Whip will perform in KOF XV in the trailer below.
Game Trailers: Trailer Back 4 Blood chic awards

Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios provide us with an awards trailer Back 4 Blood. In addition to solid gameplay impressions, we get quotes from the trade press here. Back 4 Blood was released on October 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Game Trailers: PlayStation branded video with Easter Eggs

Sony has released a new branded video for the PlayStation brand. In this one we can go looking for Easter eggs. In Playtopia, the location of the global brand video “Play knows no boundaries”, many allusions and references to already known and unreleased games are hidden. Watchful eyes are now required, as Easter Eggs discoverers can win great prizes in a new PlayStation campaign.
Game Trailers: Encodya launch trailer for the cyberpunk adventure

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and oneman developer Chaosmonger Studio present the launch trailer Encodya. This shows us the main features of the game. Bee Encodya is a classic pointandclick adventure in a dark scifi setting adorned with a heartbreaking story. The orphan Tina and her robot guardian SAM58 fight daily for survival in the streets of Neo Berlin 2062, until one day she receives a mysterious message from her deceased father.
Game Trailers: Blue Reflection: Second Light the launch trailer is here

KoeiTecmo presents the launch trailer Blue reflection: second light. He gets in the mood for the roleplaying with smooth sequences. Blue reflection: second light follows the adventures of three students Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou who search a mysterious floating academy for clues to find their way back home. Only their names are left to them as a memory. One day a path opens to a new land. This area surrounds the world the heroines live in hence they call it “the heart of the world” and call the inexplicable new area Heartscape. In Heartscape, characters find ingredients for cooking, as well as materials for crafting, fighting and building special facilities within the academy. Ao and her friends also find shards of memory. Once you touch these lights, little by little the memories come back to life. By collecting these shards, they also reveal the secrets of the world.
sirusgaming.com

The King of Fighters XV Trailer Reveals Whip as Next Character Addition

SNK has recently released the newest The King of Fighters XV trailer and it introduces the newest fighter to be added to the roster: Whip. Whip is now the 34th character to be added to the roster after the introduction Heidern, Isla, and Dolores as Team Rival. Whip has some relations with Leona, Clark, Ralph, and Heidern, but she is particularly close with K’ and Kula, with the latter not yet seen or hinted in previous trailers.
nintendoeverything.com

Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer introduces Sengo Muramasa

DMM Games, Nitroplus, Omega Force, and Ruby Party have gone live with the latest trailer for Touken Ranbu Warriors, which focuses on Sengo Muramasa. The playable character is voiced by Junichi Suwabe. Thanks to Koei Tecmo, we have the following information about Sengo:. An uchigatana (Japanese sword) crafted by the...
