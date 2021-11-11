Game Trailers: The King of Fighters XV Trailer Introduces Another Returner

KoeiTecmo presents the launch trailer Blue reflection: second light. He gets in the mood for the roleplaying with smooth sequences. Blue reflection: second light follows the adventures of three students Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou who search a mysterious floating academy for clues to find their way back home. Only their names are left to them as a memory. One day a path opens to a new land. This area surrounds the world the heroines live in hence they call it “the heart of the world” and call the inexplicable new area Heartscape. In Heartscape, characters find ingredients for cooking, as well as materials for crafting, fighting and building special facilities within the academy. Ao and her friends also find shards of memory. Once you touch these lights, little by little the memories come back to life. By collecting these shards, they also reveal the secrets of the world.

