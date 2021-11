The Lakers got back on track—at least for one game. With Talen Horton-Tucker back in the lineup, the Lakers tweaked their lineups yet again. Anthony Davis started at the five, with Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, and Avery Bradley filling out the starting lineup. Any time the Lakers tried to pull away and go up over double digits, they would give up careless turnovers and the Spurs would convert on some three balls to put them within striking distance.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO