Guest commentary: Celebrate our nation on Veterans Day

On this Veterans Day, we want to thank those who have served in our armed services. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. While Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have died in war, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans but especially gives thanks to living veterans. Here at the Utah State Archives, we want to honor the service and sacrifice of our veteran employees by sharing a little bit about each individual’s experience.

