FACT SHEET: How the Build Back Better Act Will Deliver Critical Investments in American Veterans and their Families. Joe Biden believes that there’s no greater economic engine in the world than the hard work and ingenuity of the American people. But for too long, the economy has worked great for those at the top, while working families get squeezed. President Biden promised to rebuild the backbone of the country — the middle class — so that this time everyone comes along. He also campaigned on a promise to forge consensus and make government work for working people again. The Build Back Better Act includes critical investments that will help meet our sacred obligation to care for veterans and their families — both while they are deployed and after they return home.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO