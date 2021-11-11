CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-week ‘Violins of Hope’ concludes with weekend full of events

By Reading Eagle
Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolins of Hope Reading, a two-week celebration centered around a collection of more than 50 string instruments rescued from the Holocaust and restored by Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshi, concludes this weekend with daily events. Here’s a summary:. Thursday: Tour the Holocaust exhibit at the...

Reading Eagle

Editorial: Violins of Hope a great event in our community

In an era when there are fewer and fewer people with living memory of the Holocaust, it’s crucial that we never let that tragedy’s horrific lessons fade from consciousness. Berks County can take enormous pride for its long history of being at the forefront of efforts to preserve the memories...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pinchas Zukerman Headlines RSO “Violins Of Hope” Concert

This Saturday, November 13th at 7:30pm the Reading Symphony Orchestra welcomes legendary violinist Pinchas Zukerman and extraordinary cellist Amanda Forsyth to the Santander Performing Arts Center. The concert is the definitive culmination of Violins of Hope Reading, which the Reading Symphony Orchestra has proudly co-presented with the Jewish Federation of...
READING, PA
Pinchas Zukerman
Reading Symphony Orchestra finishes ‘Violins of Hope’ with gorgeous, thought-provoking concert

During a lecture last Thursday at Albright College, James A. Grymes, author of the book “Violins of Hope,” recalled a dinner he had in Israel with Amnon Weinstein. Weinstein restored the violins that Grymes wanted to write about, historic violins connected to the Holocaust and Jewish life in Europe. Weinstein was curious that Grymes wanted to write about the subject, despite not being Jewish. Grymes responded that the stories of the violins were not Jewish or gentile, but of interest to all of humanity.
READING, PA
Mountain Folklore: Violins of Hope [opinion]

When Haia Mazuz from the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks reached out to me about current Violins of Hope activities in our community my first reaction was profound gratitude followed by a bout of weeping. The tears were shed, in part for the beauty of what Violins of Hope represent and in part as a lament for all of the souls lost to the crime of genocide during the Holocaust created by the Nazi regime during World War II against 6 million Jews. Also killed were millions of Gypsies, homosexuals, emotionally disturbed, intellectually and physically disabled and others.
READING, PA
