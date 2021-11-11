Two-week ‘Violins of Hope’ concludes with weekend full of events

Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content. Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO