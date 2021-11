This illustration was made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops. It is a speculative drawing not related to nor endorsed by Renault. Renault is in the process of electrifying its range and deciding which nameplates are going to live on to the future. The Scenic is rumored to be among the models in the axing block alongside the Espace and the Talisman. However, there is a chance that Renault could make it work by morphing its MPV into an electric SUV. This vision is depicted in this rendering by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO