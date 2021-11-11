CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Inflation jitters send Turkey's lira to all-time low

By Shashank Nayar
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Dollar jumps to 16-month high

* Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ govt to resign

* Chinese blue-chips gain as China Evergrande makes bond payment

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies slumped on Thursday, with Turkey’s lira at record lows, as the U.S. dollar rallied on rising bets of faster monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The greenback hit a 16-month high after data showing rising inflation in the United States boosted the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Higher developed market rates dampens the attractiveness of riskier assets, especially those with high foreign debt such as Turkey. It narrows interest rate differentials which makes EM currencies attractive for carry trade.

With Turkey current account surplus widening less than expected, the lira fell 1% to new lows of 9.95 against the dollar.

MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies slipped 0.2%, looking to post its worst session in six months, with the Chinese yuan on course for its biggest percentage drop in two months. Higher oil prices, which also contributed to crude importer Turkey’s currency weakness, kept exporter Russia’s rouble buoyed.

“It seems the U.S. economic data has had quite a big effect on EM currencies and we expect currencies in the region to weaken further into 2022 as we see treasuries and the dollar rising further,” said William Jackson, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics, pointing also to slowing growth in China.

After sinking 2.7% on Wednesday, South Africa’s rand erased early losses to rise 0.3%, ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s first mid-year budget presentation. He is expected to stay on the fiscally austere path set by his predecessor Tito Mboweni.

“The task facing the government is Herculean as the already limited financial policy scope would be further reduced by a rising debt service ratio,” wrote Elisabeth Andreae, an EM and FX analyst at Commerzbank.

An index of EM stocks fell after three days of gains, down 0.1%.

Bucking the gloom, China stocks rallied more than 1% , led by real estate stocks, with a source telling Reuters some Evergrande bondholders received overdue coupon payments, easing concerns about a potentially destabilising default.

Most bourses outside Asia also rose, with those in Turkey and South Africa rising 1% each.

Elsewhere, Poland’s zloty dropped 0.5% to a six-week low as a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus intensified.

The European Union said it will widen sanctions against Belarus next week. Belarus’s February 2030 bond had dropped to an over 1-1/2 year on Wednesday before steadying.

The Czech crown dropped 0.4% after the country’s government agreed to resign following an election, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

