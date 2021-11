As each week passes, it becomes more and more clear that the best division in the AFC resides in the north. Sure, the AFC West may also currently hold four teams over .500, but when you break down each squad individually you’d be hard pressed to take any of them over even Cincinnati, who currently sits in last place in the north. Despite this, each team has also shown a plethora of weaknesses throughout the season so far that have been exploited by opposing teams, leading to head-scratching losses. All in all, it appears as if the next two months will be even more exciting than the last, as this divisional race begins to reach a boiling point.

