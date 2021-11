A number of top voices in the crypto ecosystem also believe that the current price crash is ideal for a new rebound to new highs. The cryptocurrency industry is seeing a wide crash in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and major cryptocurrencies are on the decline for what many analysts see as a “Necessary Retest” according to a CoinTelegraph report. The selloff in BTC began more than 24 hours ago and the progressive dump-off has pushed the coin’s valuation from its 7-day and All-Time High (ATH) of $68,742.31 to its current price of $63,563.62, down 2.76% in the past 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO