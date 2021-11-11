Paul Gosar Would Be the First Censured Congressman in Over a Decade
Rep. Paul Gosar faced widespread condemnation after he shared an animated video that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria...www.newsweek.com
Apparently he and his infantile “ team” think a good use of taxpayers money is to sit around and play with videos. Remove this waste of air.
If they can expel children from school and place criminal charges on them for drawings they have done then Gosar is not different. Actions have consequences and he needs to be held accountable for his actions
how is it if when a normal person does something like that we would go to jail but when a congressmen or women does it its freedom of speech?
