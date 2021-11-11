CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Gosar Would Be the First Censured Congressman in Over a Decade

By Anders Anglesey
 6 days ago
Rep. Paul Gosar faced widespread condemnation after he shared an animated video that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria...

HaPpYCaMpER
5d ago

Apparently he and his infantile “ team” think a good use of taxpayers money is to sit around and play with videos. Remove this waste of air.

Just ones opinion
5d ago

If they can expel children from school and place criminal charges on them for drawings they have done then Gosar is not different. Actions have consequences and he needs to be held accountable for his actions

Shane Lafferty
5d ago

how is it if when a normal person does something like that we would go to jail but when a congressmen or women does it its freedom of speech?

12 News

AP source: House to vote on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar over video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
HuffingtonPost

Fox Business Host Blasts GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's 'Snuff Film'

Fox Business host Liz Claman tore into far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) Sunday over a disturbing anime video he posted last week depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “Have we lost all decorum?” Claman asked. “Paul Gosar is a sitting congressman who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

In Washington, ‘Bipartisan’ Can Mean a Lot of Things

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Lest you missed the rollout of the infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday, he used the word “bipartisan” five times in an unusually efficient 11 minutes of remarks.
WASHINGTON STATE
wmleader.com

Dems ready for Paul Gosar censure vote over AOC, Biden attack tweet

House Democrats will vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure and remove from his committee assignments Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword and attacking President Biden. Gosar and New York’s socialist Democrat Ocasio-Cortez, better know...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy called Paul Gosar after hearing he posted an anime video depicting violence. Gosar's statement came after.

“Certainly by the end of Friday we’ll have the entire estimate.”. — CBO Director Phillip Swagel said during a Monday event. On the heels of the COP26 climate talks, join POLITICO as we focus on how sustainability will have to evolve from buzzword to necessity in order to create long-term change. We’ll bring together leading voices from Washington, state houses, city halls, civil society, and corporate America to discuss the most viable policy and political solutions that balance economic, environmental and social interests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House to vote on censure of Gosar after he posted edited anime video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would both censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments. Gosar last week posted on Twitter an edited anime video that depicted him attacking President Biden and apparently killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He later deleted the tweet and issued a statement saying he doesn't condone violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pinalcentral.com

Democrats continue to press for action against Gosar

WASHINGTON – House Democrats continued to press for action Friday against Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, over a violent cartoon video that appears to show him attacking the president and killing a liberal House Democrat. Close to 30 Democrats said they plan to introduce a censure resolution chiding Gosar for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
