Paul Gosar Would Be the First Censured Congressman in Over a Decade

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO