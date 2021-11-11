Videos Show SpaceX Crew-3 Launch in Fastest Spaceflight Turnaround Ever

Russia shot down one of its Soviet-era satellites in a weapons test on Monday, sending more than 1,500 pieces of trackable debris into space. This forced astronauts on the International Space Station to shelter for about two hours in two spacecraft that could return them to Earth in the event of an imminent collision. While the ISS appears to be in the clear for now, experts say the situation is still dangerous. Satellite operators will likely need to navigate around this new cloud of space junk for several years and possibly decades.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO