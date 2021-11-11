CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing city imposes COVID restrictions on conferences, events

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTtWz_0ctND7aC00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Authorities in Beijing city imposed new curbs on conferences and events after confirming on Thursday six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including individuals who had attended conferences in person in the city.

Beijing city has reported fewer than 50 COVID-19 local symptomatic infections in the current outbreak that led to over 1,000 local cases since mid-October, but has taken tough measures to block potential routes of further transmission under China’s zero-tolerance policy. The city is also the host of the Winter Olympics in February.

The capital city has already sealed off some residential compounds and businesses deemed of higher risk, delayed its annual marathon, and demanded fewer activities such as wedding banquets and exhibitions.

“Conferences and events should be held via video whenever possible, and the size of offline events should be minimised,” Pang Xinghuo, vice director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Participants of offline conferences should be managed in a “closed loop”, meaning they should not leave the venue for other group gatherings or meals and should avoid taking public transport, Pang said.

Offline event organisers should verify participants’ COVID test results and check whether they have visited areas with clusters, she said.

China’s state-controlled energy giant China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) said on Thursday that it had closed an office building and a few facilities in Beijing, after some employees tested positive for the virus.

CNPC, parent of PetroChina, also told staffers who were not present in the closed building to be quarantined at home for a week and work remotely.

As of Nov. 10, mainland China had reported 98,001 COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms, including locally transmitted cases and those who arrived from abroad, and 4,636 deaths in total.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

2 athletes COVID-19 positive in Beijing Games warmup events

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing said Friday that two foreign athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 in ongoing test events for the Games. They also expressed sympathy for a Polish luge competitor who fractured his leg at the Olympics sliding center this week in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Covid#Capital City#Petrochina#Cnpc
milwaukeesun.com

US urges China not to restrict journalists' freedom at Beijing Olympics

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): The United States has urged China not to restrict journalists' access and movement as they report on the 2022 Winter Olympics, local media reported. American officials, while not revealing whether the US would participate in the Games, said Washington would continue to raise concerns over...
SPORTS
milwaukeesun.com

Restrictions imposed by China forces Yahoo to leave country

Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the country. A company spokesperson stated that it left China "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment" Last month, LinkedIn also announced that it will leave China, due to the...
ECONOMY
olympics.com

Beijing 2022 readiness highlighted by success of test events

Speaking about this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Coordination Commission Chair, Juan Antonio Samaranch, said: “There’s been extensive testing taking place in recent weeks in China at the Olympic and Paralympic venues. This is effectively the warm-up for next February’s Games, and the feedback we’ve received from both athletes and International Federations has been very encouraging. The quality of the venues in particular has been praised, as well as the organisational support and on-ground operations being delivered in China.”
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as partial lockdown imposed

Austria has introduced severe restrictions for unvaccinated people following a spike in new Covid cases.Around two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated have been put under lockdown as of Monday 15 November, only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons such as food shopping or work.“We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said after the seven-day infection rate hit more than 800 cases per 100,000 people.But what do the new rules mean for travellers? Here’s what we know so far.Can vaccinated Brits travel to Austria?Yes. If...
TRAVEL
cw39.com

COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Many families who haven’t been able to reunite their loved ones in almost two years now will be able to. The ban was lifted in 26 countries, including much of Europe. Foreign travelers will need to show proof of full vaccination. Meaning they’ve had the second of a two-dose vaccine two weeks before travel.
TRAVEL
healththoroughfare.com

Denmark To Resume Restrictions Due to Covid

Several countries tried to ditch Covid related restrictions after more than 70 % of people got vaccinated against the new coronavirus. Denmark decided two months ago to lift domestic restrictions after its Government determined the SARS-CoV-2 infection is not a critical threat anymore. Recent statistics mention that over 76% of Danish people are fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Germany considers imposing fresh Covid restrictions after recording its highest ever infection rates

Germany is considering imposing fresh Covid restrictions after the country recorded its highest ever Covid infection rates. Hospitals have begun transferring ICU patients to different states because of dwindling capacity particularly in the south and east of the country. On Saturday, Germany recorded its all-time highest seven-day Covid incidence, recording...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
Reuters

Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came...
MARKETS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Germany may have been naive on China at first, Merkel says

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany may at first have been naive in some areas of cooperation with China, but should not sever all connections in reaction to growing tensions, Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Reuters. Merkel's strategy of engagement has seen China become Germany's top trading partner during her...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy