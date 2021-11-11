CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Macquarie and CDP win EU approval for Open Fiber acquisition

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY5xt_0ctND6hT00

MILAN (Reuters) - The acquisition of broadband network company Open Fiber by Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Australian fund Macquarie has won EU regulatory approval, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

The deal does not raise serious doubts over its compatibility with the common market, the EU antitrust watchdog said, confirming what sources told Reuters on Monday.

State-controlled Enel and CDP currently have joint control of Open Fiber, which had been set up for the rollout of fibre optic cables to help Italy to catch up with the rest of Europe.

The deal will increase CDP’s Open Fiber stake by 10% to 60% while Macquarie will acquire 40%.

The approval could help with a long-mooted plan to merge Open Fiber’s network with that of Telecom Italia (TIM), sources told Reuters on Monday.

CDP is TIM’s second-biggest shareholder behind French media company Vivendi, which some analysts had viewed as a potential complication in gaining EU approval for the Open Fiber deal.

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

EU approves Glaxo's Nucala treatment

The authorisation allows the drug to be used as an add on treatment in hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Dr. Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president of research & development said: "With millions of patients across Europe affected by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU Commission proposes imports curbs on goods linked to deforestation

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed regulations on Wednesday aimed at curbing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests. The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for companies that...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Neo plans to develop European hub for rare earth magnets in Estonia

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada’s Neo Performance Materials announced plans on Wednesday to expand its rare earths operations in Estonia to produce super-strong magnets for electric vehicles (EVs), counting on European Union funding to make it viable. The EU wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets - key for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Macquarie#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Cdp#Milan#Australian#The European Commission#Enel#Open Fiber#French#Vivendi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Factbox: Legal background behind new Nord Stream 2 licence demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has temporarily halted the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, requiring the Swiss-based consortium behind the infrastructure to form a German subsidiary to secure a licence. Following are some of the legal considerations associated with the move by Germany's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU eyes tighter waste rules to limit countries shipping trash abroad

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a revamp of EU rules on waste shipments to make it harder for member states to offload their trash into poorer countries. The proposed legislation, which needs approval from European Union countries and the European parliament, is part of...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

European gas prices surge as Russian pipeline suffers setbacks

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Blockchain firm ConsenSys raises $200 million from HSBC, Third Point

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million, at a valuation of $3.2 billion, from investors including HSBC (HSBA.L) and U.S. hedge fund Third Point. Blockchain emerged over a decade ago as the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Since then,...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Locusts join larvae on EU’s list of approved food

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Locusts were added to the European Union’s list of approved food on Friday as part of the bloc’s push towards more sustainable farming and diets. It was the second time Brussels had said an insect was safe for humans to eat after the dried yellow mealworm larvae of beetle tenebrio molitor was authorised in June.
ANIMALS
wtaq.com

Valneva shares soar after winning EU COVID-19 vaccine deal

PARIS (Reuters) -French vaccines company Valneva saw it shares jump more than 20% after it won approval from the European Commission for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, over two years. “The Valneva vaccine adds another option...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva wins EU COVID jab deal

Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva will supply the European Union with as many as 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under the terms of a deal announced on Wednesday. The stock jumped more than 20 percent on the news, building on the gains that followed last month's positive clinical-trial results for the jab that uses "inactivated" viruses rather than the new mRNA technology of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Telecom Italia Open to Ceding Control of Grid in Open Fiber Deal

CEO shifts plan in bid to address concerns from Rome, Brussels. Company is also under heavy pressure from top investor Vivendi. network in a bid to revive an on-again, off-again deal with rival. Open Fiber SpA. and extract value from the company’s multi-billion euro network, its most valuable asset, people...
BUSINESS
wabcradio.com

Merck’s Covid-19 Pill Wins It’s First Approval in the UK; Awaiting Decisions in the US & EU

LONDON (AP) — The first oral pill to threat people suffering from mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms has won a conditional authorization in the UK. Merck’s antiviral pill is the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. The U.K. is the first country to OK the treatment, although it’s not immediately clear how quickly the drug, known as molnupiravir, will be made available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy