Holiday shopping at Baldwin-Reynolds Museum

Meadville Tribune
 6 days ago

The Baldwin-Reynolds Museum will offer a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience as it holds "A Merry Mount Hope: A Holiday Shopping Event" on Nov. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 21...

www.meadvilletribune.com

vieravoice.com

4th annual Holiday Sip & Shop

Start your shopping off early while enjoying a holiday beverage and festive music. Find holiday gifts and treats for yourself from our multiple raffle drawings and large selection of vendors.
visitwenatchee.org

Shop Local at the Pybus Holiday Fair this Holiday Season!

Pybus Public Market is making it easy to find everything you need on your holiday giving list this year, right in one place. The 9th annual Holiday Fair will feature more than 70 vendors, live music, kid’s activities, a take-and-make bough station, a photo booth and a by-donation wrapping center. On November 20th and 21st, wander the Pybus campus and shop for jewelry, pottery, prepared food, handmade clothing, holiday gifts and much more.
WENATCHEE, WA
22 WSBT

Supply shortage effects holiday shopping

“You think you're going to make Christmas happen for someone, don't hesitate, because it could be an empty spot,” said Ian Martin, RadioShack store owner. Ian Martin has owned the RadioShack in Niles since 2008. He says he's never had such a hard time stocking shelves. Martin says items are...
NILES, IL
toledoparent.com

Sensory-Friendly Holiday Shopping

Bittersweet Farms will be hosting a sensory-friendly holiday shopping event at two Target stores in the area. Each store will open an hour early to provide a time for individuals with autism to shop with the lights dimmed, music turned off and limited foot traffic. Holiday shopping can be overwhelming,...
HOLLAND, OH
WTNH.com

OMV/Bestemors: Shop Locally for the Holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are right around the corner, and with supply chain issues and shipping delays due to the pandemic—getting your gifts on time might mean having to shop locally! Always a good idea. At Olde Mistick Village, there’s no shortage of unique shops. Joining us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
livingsnoqualmie.com

Steam Into the Holiday Season at the Northwest Railway Museum

Kick off the holiday season with a step back in time this weekend for an old fashioned steam train excursion powered by locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on November 6-7. The 2-hour, round trip experience begins at either the North Bend Depot or the historic Snoqualmie Depot and travels the rails through the scenic upper Snoqualmie Valley.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
townlift.com

Holiday Shopping Spree Prizes

The SCOTT Patrol E1 backpacks are the ultimate freeskiing avalanche backpacks, pushing the boundaries of innovation. TownLift is providing a $500 gift certificate to the Local Business of the winner choice. Backcountry: $500 Gift Certificate. Value: $500. Whether you’re stopping in to check out baselayers and fleece, rent a ski...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Start holiday shopping now!

It’s the question on many people’s mind: Will there be enough products on store shelves, let alone under the tree?. Anxious retailers aren’t taking any chances with supply-chain issues. They’re already in a holiday hustle, which might be adding to your stress. Take a breath. The experts at Consumer Reports...
CNET

Shopping for the holidays in a supply chain crisis

As the congestion in the global supply chain persists as the holiday shopping season begins, the headlines predicting empty shelves aren't just hyperbole. Indeed, you're likely to see shortages of popular holiday gifts like clothing, toys and tech products since many of these items are shipped from overseas. Exactly what...
dayton.com

SHOPPING SMALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A guide to the shops of Waynesville

Waynesville has become the antiques capital of the Midwest, boasting an impressive collection of distinctive antique stores throughout its downtown area. From primitive-style furniture to vintage holiday oddities, the village is chock full of awe-inspiring antique collections. In addition, it boasts an array of boutiques and home décor stores that offer numerous opportunities for shoppers to find distinctive gifts.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Northern Virginia Daily

Beat the holiday hustle with these shopping strategies

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday shopping season. The four- to five-week period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the most frenzied times of year, especially for shoppers. According to recent research from Needle, an advocate-powered e-commerce company, shoppers report feeling more stress from holiday shopping...
crestviewbulletin.com

Indian Temple Mound Museum hosting holiday sale

FORT WALTON BEACH — The city of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center will hold its annual Museum Store Sale Nov. 30 through Dec. 22. All merchandise will be 20% off. Share unique presents with your loved ones such as handmade jewelry, pottery, beadwork, and textiles. Items for...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
myneworleans.com

Holiday Cheer With Holiday Shopping Around The City

One of the most enjoyable ways to get into the holiday spirit is to attend a special shopping event. There’s nothing more heartwarming than the reappearance of holiday garland, twinkling ornaments and the smell of cinnamon and pine welcoming you into a local shop. To heighten the merriment even further, plenty of locales offer champagne, Christmas cookies and even gifts with your purchase. Shopping is a pastime that should be experienced with all five senses. That’s why it feels SO special to – once again – see, smell, taste, hear and touch the magic of the holiday season. On that note, I’ve compiled a list of upcoming shopping events throughout the city that will have you humming Christmas carols well before Thanksgiving dinner. Now go eat, drink, shop and be merry!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Coast News

Holiday games, shopping in downtown Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside is calling all residents, locavores and community members to support small businesses during ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local. This local holiday celebration invites the community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 12,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Mahoning Matters

Holiday shopping without the stress

The pandemic has been hard financially on many Americans. In fact, a recent Pew Research Center a report shows 44% of adults were laid off or took a pay cut during the crisis. These sobering stats don’t erase the fact that families and businesses need to purchase goods of all kinds – from PPE to shoes, and from food to household products. The solution is America’s Wholesale Outlet.
dailypostathenian.com

Museum Matters: Holiday floral arrangements with Gayle Fisher

Master Gardener Gayle Fisher will be giving a class on holiday arrangements at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. Interested attendees can opt to bring their own container, floral foam, shears, and plant materials if you want to create a holiday arrangement or you can enjoy the demonstration without creating one of your own. Her goal is to teach basic design and inspire people to decorate for the holiday season. No supplies will be provided by the museum for this event.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
carriagetownenews.com

Shop Local with Museum Store Sunday

EXETER —On Sun., November 28, the American Independence Museum will be taking part in its second annual Museum Store Sunday. More than 1,650 museum stores representing 50 states, 24 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The museum joins museum stores worldwide in this signature annual initiative by offering unique gifts for the holiday season—with all purchases supporting its mission.
EXETER, NH
thelandonline.com

Retailers challenged but optimistic for holiday shopping

MANKATO — As the holiday shopping season kicks off this month, stores aren’t facing forced closures, social distancing requirements or a government-ordered mask policy. Yet the year is anything but normal. Despite fewer restrictions, many, including half of the top major chain stores, are continuing to offer curbside service after...
MANKATO, MN

