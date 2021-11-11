CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Merck says making progress on meeting surge in lab gear demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Y8FL_0ctNCn7s00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA, which is investing to catch up with ballooning demand for its biotech manufacturing supplies, said the order book in COVID-19 related lab gear was still growing faster than sales but it was getting a better handle on the situation.

“We are really very well trained at this time to deal with the supply chain pressures... We have made tremendous progresses, however, our order book is still growing faster than our sales,” Chief Executive Belen Garijo told journalists after releasing full quarterly results.

“We are getting the situation back on track but it’s going to take a little bit of time to get each and every site up to the necessary targets to be able to fulfil 100% of customer demand,” she said, adding that only single-use bioreactor equipment and filters were affected.

Comments / 0

Related
wraltechwire.com

Exec: Demand for life science facilities, lab space, at all-time high

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Across the country, the demand for life science facilities and lab space is increasing, said Joel S. Marcus the founder and executive chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at an event organized by the Triangle Business Journal. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which operates some 4...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

EU Commission proposes imports curbs on goods linked to deforestation

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed regulations on Wednesday aimed at curbing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests. The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for companies that...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Merck Kgaa
Reuters

Neo plans to develop European hub for rare earth magnets in Estonia

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada’s Neo Performance Materials announced plans on Wednesday to expand its rare earths operations in Estonia to produce super-strong magnets for electric vehicles (EVs), counting on European Union funding to make it viable. The EU wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets - key for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China State Grid chief warns of winter power supply pressure

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of State Grid Corporation of China, the country’s top electricity network operator, on Wednesday warned that power loads were expected to reach new highs in the oncoming winter, a company statement said. China has recently managed to ease its worst electricity shortages in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Legal background behind new Nord Stream 2 licence demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has temporarily halted the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, requiring the Swiss-based consortium behind the infrastructure to form a German subsidiary to secure a licence. Following are some of the legal considerations associated with the move by Germany's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
gcaptain.com

Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge

Press Release – The market is heating up for ballast water treatment (BWT) systems amid a retrofit rush that has resulted in a recent surge of orders for leading supplier Optimarin – and it says fast-track delivery is vital to meet soaring demand. Shipowners are continuously upgrading their vessels with...
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Merck KGaA’s lab supplies unit sees Q3 EBITDA jump 30.7%

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA said its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to makers of vaccines and drugs, saw adjusted earnings jump 30.7% in the third quarter, driven by demand related to COVID-19. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, for the division reached 824 million euros, the diversified group reported on Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Merck KGaA lifts FY guidance on surging demand for lab supplies

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Wednesday lifted its full-year profit forecast, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit which supplies materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other pharmaceutical companies. In an unscheduled statement, the diversified group said it now expects...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

METALS-Dollar surge pushes down copper prices

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of U.S. interest rate rises lifted the dollar to 16-month highs, making metals priced in the greenback costlier for buyers with other currencies. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7%...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Airbus Says It Can’t Meet Current Demand for Single-Aisle Jets

DUBAI—Airbus SE said it can’t ramp up production of its popular single-aisle jet fast enough to meet demand and forecasts delivery constraints for another three years as airlines clamor for new planes again. Airbus Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam, in an interview ahead of the Dubai air show that started...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy