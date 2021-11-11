CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pets Q&A: Dog owner worried about mushrooms in her lawn

By Joan Morris
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

DEAR JOAN — I just picked a mushroom out of my lawn. I have two beagles that eat everything. Is this a dangerous one? They are coming out everywhere!. Anything nontoxic to get rid of them if they are bad ones?. Sharon Stevens, Newark, California. DEAR SHARON: When it...

pawtracks.com

Every pet owner should have this list of toxic foods that are harmful to dogs

You share a lot with your dog — playtime bonding sessions at the park, cuddle time on the sofa, and more — so it’s only natural to want to share a snack or two. While some people food is perfectly safe for your pup, there are also numerous human foods that are toxic to dogs you should know about.
PETS
Fortune

The best gifts for spoiling pets and their owners

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)
PET SERVICES
One Green Planet

Pet Owners Grieve After Dog Dies From Plane Journey

Emma and Sean O’Farrell have a cautionary tale for all pet owners looking to travel with their pets after their devastating experience. The couple was moving from Toronto to the UK and were going to take their Bernese mountain dog, Scarlett, who was 8 years old at the time. Because...
PETS
State
California State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pets Q&A: Was coyote just passing through or moving in?

DEAR JOAN — On a recent Sunday morning, I spotted a coyote in my backyard from my kitchen window. It was running around in loops along the fence line for the most part, but also did some exploring. It appeared to be healthy and relaxed. When I made eye contact...
ANIMALS
Cat Country 107.3

Mays Landing Resident Pleads With Pet Owners To Stop Bringing Random Dogs In Stores

You've seen it before. You're walking up and down the aisles of whatever store and you spot out of the corner of your eye a little dog in a stroller or carrier. Maybe, you've even seen a dog walking around the store that you think to yourself couldn't possibly be a service animal. There's a difference between a service animal and an emotional support animal. Usually, when retail employees see a dog walking around with his or her human, they're not going to ask questions. Would you? Honestly, it's probably not worth the risk of a potential discrimination claim or anything else of the sort.
ANIMALS
Idaho Mountain Express

Pet Talk: Lipomas in dogs

Fatty tumors are called lipomas. Ninety-nine percent of fatty tumors are benign and arise from the growth of fat cells. They are most common in overweight, middle-aged to older dogs. The breeds most often affected are the Labrador retriever, Doberman pinscher, miniature schnauzer, Cocker Spaniel, dachshund, and Weimaraner. Although only one tumor may be present, more often several of them develop over time. The exact cause is unknown. It is not well-defined what impact obesity has on these tumors, but in both conditions the numbers of fat cells in the body are increased. Lipomas are well-defined, oval or round growths that can be felt under the skin in the subcutaneous area. They typically feel smooth, soft or rubbery, and can be easily moved around under the skin. Most occur on the trunk of the body, especially under the chest. They can also occur on the legs and occasionally in the neck region. Lipomas start out small but can become quite large. Most lipomas do not cause any clinical signs and are discovered by petting or feeling the dog. Some lipomas can impede walking if they develop in certain areas. In rare instances, lipomas can develop in areas other than the skin such as in the abdomen, around the heart, or behind the eye. If lipomas develop in these areas they may cause serious clinical signs. Lipomas can mimic other, more malignant tumors, so obtaining a sample with a small needle can be helpful in identifying them. When the sample is examined under the microscope, oily material is seen, and often fat cells can be identified. Malignant lipomas are called liposarcomas. There are rare but can occur. Many lipomas require only monitoring, since most of them are benign and slow-growing. However, tumors that are more deeply attached, are rapidly growing, or very large are usually removed. Some lipomas penetrate or invade deeply into the surrounding muscle tissues. These are called infiltrative lipomas, and they can cause more problems and be more difficult to remove. This type of lipoma may recur after surgery, whereas recurrence is uncommon for most other lipomas. Strict weight control can be tried to prevent the development of more lipomas. Monitoring the size and growth rate of any bump on the dog is important and should be done at regularly scheduled intervals. Report any change in tumor size, shape, or firmness and any changes in the skin overlying the tumor to your veterinarian. Prognosis is generally good with benign lipomas. Infiltrative lipomas often recur and cause destruction of underlying tissues.
KETCHUM, ID
People

Experts Warn Dog Owners to Keep Chemical Hand Warmers Away from Pets After Puppy Is Sickened

Experts are warning pet owners about the dangers that some chemical hand warmers pose to animals after a puppy in Alaska fell ill last year from consuming one of the products. In November 2020, Jaime Smith's two children and their neighborhood friends ventured outside to play in the backyard with Buoy the puppy, whom the family had recently brought home, according to the Pet Poison Hotline. The kids went back inside briefly to have their mother help them open their hand warmer packages.
PETS
People

Pet Owners Say This On-Sale Brush 'Works Like Magic' on Dogs That Shed a Lot

With fall comes chilly weather and falling leaves, but those with furry companions at home know all too well that it also comes with a whole lot of shedding. Just like you make the seasonal swap to cozy sweaters, your dog does the same with their coat. That's why going on the offensive ahead of time will save you from time spent vacuuming to combat a house full of pet hair.
PET SERVICES
WTAX

Pets benefit from sleeping with their owners

Sleeping with your pet can have tons of benefits for your cat or dog. According to the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary community, pets who live with heir humans have a higher trust level and a tighter bond with the people in their lives. The dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans also get health benefits such as increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine. (CNN)
PETS
Boomer Magazine

The Best Upholstery Cleaners For Pet Owners

Here’s a list of the best upholstery cleaners for pet owners who are looking for a tool that not only provides top cleaning ability but value for money as well. You love your pets. But the mess they create? Not so much! Especially the dirt and stains they leave on your upholstery. Most homeowners tend to replace or throw out their soiled chair or sofa rather than deal with the problem. However, you can easily eliminate the odors and stains that have settled in your upholstery by arming yourself with the right cleaning tool.
PET SERVICES
greatlakesecho.org

New owners hold on to pandemic pets

The peak of the pandemic brought unfamiliar free time that led many people to adopt a pet. As life returns closer to normal and in-person activities resume, these new owners continue to embrace their pandemic pets. “Adopting Bonnie was the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Gracen Minor, a Michigan...
PETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Sleeping With Pets: Good or Bad for Owners?

Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part,” said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. “In general,...
PETS
KXLY

Bad Dogs No More? It’s Getting Easier for Pet Owners with ‘Dangerous’ Breeds to Buy Home Insurance

When it comes to homeowners insurance, a lot of policies leave certain “aggressive” dog breeds out in the cold. Now, animal advocacy groups, that’s starting to change. For years, most insurers have limited coverage or downright denied policies to homes in which there’s a dog they deem to be of a potentially dangerous breed. The blacklisted breeds vary by company, but are mostly large dogs — typically including pit bulls, German shepherds, Akitas, Chow Chows, Dobermans and Rottweilers.
PETS
insideradio.com

Radio Connects Pet Products Advertisers with Dog Owners.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), total 2020 sales exceeded $100 billion for the first time and 69.0 million households with a dog were responsible for most of that spending. Radio is a favorite media of most dog owners, especially Millennials and Gen Xers who owned dogs at...
PET SERVICES

