Man City Set to Hold Talks With Current Star Over Major Contract Extension

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago
Officials at the Etihad Stadium are often praised for their proactive nature when it comes to the contractual statuses of their first-team players and highly-regarded youth talents, and activities in recent months has only complimented that belief.

Only this week, Manchester City secured the services of USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen on a long-term deal, while the past 12 months has also seen the likes of Ederson, John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Fernandinho pen new deals.

The latest information to emerge from Europe this week suggests that the reigning Premier League champions are now looking to tie down one of their most crucial players from the past 24 months.

That player is Ilkay Gundogan, who is currently edging towards a contract expiry at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

However, according to the information of Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are looking to 'hold talks' with the Germany international over a new two-year extension to his current contract.

That would take Ilkay Gundogan through to the end of the 2024/2025 season, meaning that he would then have been a Manchester City player for nine years, after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan became one of Pep Guardiola's first ever signings at the Etihad Stadium, when the Catalan boss joined the Etihad project during the same summer and both men have had hugely successful spells at the club.

While the extension of Ilkay Gundogan is likely to be no hint at a possible imminent Pep Guardiola contract extension, it should come as music to the ears of all Manchester City fans to see their most prominent stars committing their final years of their top-level professional career to the club.

CityXtra

Bernardo Silva Claims One Man City Star is 'Different' to the Rest of the Squad Due to Three Factors

Those two England teammates are Phil Foden and Jack Grealish - two players that have been at the centre of many a Manchester City headline across the course of 2021 so far. Both men have been used to being deployed on either the wing or in midfield, and the pair have been regulars in the starting XI at the start of the ongoing season after the latter signed for a club record fee during the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
