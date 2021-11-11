CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Age of Empires 4 review – bloodless battles and titanic tutorials

By Nic Reuben
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDL0z_0ctNBo2o00

Back in 2003, BBC2 show Time Commanders somewhat sneakily used the strategy game Rome: Total War as the basis for its entire high concept: to give normal people the chance to take on military leaders in famous historical battles. In Age of Empires 4, each campaign mission is driven by documentary narration and bookended by featurettes on everything from the supremacy of the English longbow to the tactical application of Mongolian whistling arrows. Total War’s Time Commanders appearance was never the plan, but AOE 4 feels like it could have been designed deliberately for a BBC edutainment slot.

Always well presented, and often fascinating, Age of Empire 4 is also a touch sterile and bloodless, making the single player offerings feel less like juicy, escapist campaigns and more teaching tools. For history, and for the competitive multiplayer that is, understandably, the main focus here. This is a polished real-time strategy (RTS) game that strikes a skilful balance between accessibility and complexity, with sharp presentation and sound design. But unless you plan to invest heavily in the competitive game (or have Game Pass) the package comes at a steep asking price. Especially as advancements aren’t a million miles away from AOE 2’s definitive edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310JcQ_0ctNBo2o00
Like a slick, futuristic museum exhibit ... Age of Empires 4. Photograph: Microsoft

There are still some smart additions and changes. While the eight civilisations included at launch all have access to roughly analogous units, their economic games set them apart. The English can eventually produce gold from their farms, ensuring a steady flow right through the late game and reducing the need to capture additional mines. Mongolians can’t trade for stone, but automatically mine quarries with a structure called an Ovoo, which also confers bonuses to nearby buildings. Being nomadic, they can also pack up their buildings into vehicles and relocate their entire settlement.

This focus on the macro is not to say the micro is overlooked, either. While a population cap of 200 means even the biggest battles are noticeably abstracted, messy unit clusters are discouraged in favour of rank and file positioning and balanced forces. Braced spearmen repel cavalry charges. Elevations bolster range for archers. Wooden palisades can be torched by infantry, who can construct siege weapons in the field to deal with stone fortifications. Crossbows tear through heavy armour. It makes for a kinetic clash of plays and counters that rewards flexibility and variety.

Sound design and bright presentation are highlights throughout. Sparking steel and thudding trebuchets. Trampling hooves and warhorns. Operatic scores and Mongolian throat singing. Stone walls under siege bombardment chip, then crumble, then collapse. Buildings under construction thrum with the flickering silhouettes of workers and wireframe plans. It often feels like a slick, futuristic museum exhibit. While this sharp presentation can feel too clinical to capture the bloody chaos and muddy romance of medieval combat, its readability lends itself well to the competitive game.

Both longtime RTS fans and Age of Empires vets will find things to love here, a comfy if well-worn tactician’s armchair to slip into, spiffed up, and with a few shining surprises stuffed down the sides. But it all comes at such a premium, and with campaigns geared so heavily as tutorials for the multiplayer, it’s hard to wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone not already invested.

Age of Empires 4 is out now; £49.99/Games Pass.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rare Earth Mettle review – secret deals and wordy debates

In Al Smith’s ambitious and cynical new play, everybody has a price and kindness is only ever part of a deal. At the centre of Rare Earth Mettle is the huge expanse of lithium under the Bolivian salt flats where Kimsa (Carlo Albán) lives with his sick daughter. Bartering for the land is a billionaire CEO played by Arthur Darvill. The play caused controversy before it reached the stage when the original naming of Darvill’s character, as Hershel Fink, was criticised for perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes. More investigation needs to be done but the theatre has apologised for “unconscious bias” and the name of the character – who is not Jewish – has been changed to Henry Finn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
windowsreport.com

Can we rotate buildings in Age of Empires 4?

Age of Empires 4 is a hit, due to the overall look and feel of the new title. It will surely keep you engaged, regardless of which faction you go with. Players are now wondering if rotating the buildings is actually possible. Unfortunately, this feature has not yet been added...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Age Of Empires#Tutorials#Time#Mongolians
segmentnext.com

Age of Empire 4 Rus Knight and Archer Rush Tactics

The Rus civilization in Age of Empire 4 can, with its unique set of bonuses and abilities, spam out Knights and Archers to take down enemies early in the game. In this Age of Empire 4 guide, we will help you understand Rus Knight and Archer Rush Tactics to overwhelm your foes!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is a build order in Age of Empires IV

You need to manage many things in Age of Empires IV, and it changes depending on the civilization you choose to play. A term you might hear thrown around or referred to by other players in the phrase ‘build order.’ Here’s what you need to know about the term build order and what it means while playing Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Play the French in Age of Empires IV

Playing the French in Age of Empires IV is a test of your ability to scale quickly and push aggressive offenses. The French's ability to produce Villagers and Scouts faster than other civilizations lets them kickstart their economy and rush the Feudal Age, which is when they start to come alive.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Age of Empires IV: Tips to Help Get Your Army Up to Speed

We’ve collected a few of our favorite tips to help get your army up to speed in Age of Empires IV. For even more in-depth tips and strategies, be sure to check out the game’s excellent tutorial modes and Art of War challenges to better hone your skills. Age of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BBC
segmentnext.com

Age of Empires 4 Unit Counters Guide

In this Age of Empires 4 guide, we will give you a breakdown of all the unit counters and dig into the specific bonuses that are going on behind the scenes to create them. Some units in Age of Empires 4 get large amounts of bonus damage on certain other units. They also, in turn, can receive more damage from other units that counter them. This adds another layer of strategy to consider when generating units.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Age of Empires 4 Cross Platform?

With the previous iteration in the beloved real-time strategy series — Age of Empires III — having came out in October 2005, fans had waited 15 years for its latest installment to release. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Age of Empires IV is cross-platform. Is Age of Empires...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Age of Empires 4 Cross Progression?

With the previous iteration in the beloved real-time strategy series — Age of Empires III — having came out in October 2005, fans had waited 15 years for its latest installment to release. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Age of Empires IV is cross platform. Is Age of...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

How to get Age of Empires 4 via Xbox Game Pass

Age of Empires 4 is an incredibly hyped real-time strategy (RTS) game, which players have been longing to play for the last 16 years. While the franchise has released a lot of definitive editions of the game with enhanced graphics, players have long wanted something fresh. That is where AOE 4 comes in: it inherits the core mechanics of the successful Age of Empires 2 and modernizes the graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Age of Empires IV doesn’t break an already great RTS formula – Review

You won’t be blown away by the graphics in Age of Empires IV or notice any notable mechanics that could never be made in the original games made in the mid-2000s. If anything, one of Age of Empires IV’s biggest problems is that it feels like it could have been made a few years after Age of Empires III.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Age of Empires IV Deluxe Edition vs. Standard – What are the differences?

Arguably the most popular real-time strategy video game franchise of all time, Age of Empires, is out with its fourth installment. Age of Empires IV comes in two variations being Standard and Deluxe. While both versions offer the base game, there are some additional incentives for buying the Deluxe Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Proton Experimental gets Age of Empires 4 working out of the box on Linux

An error about an AMD GPU drivers, even with an NVIDIA GPU, when trying to launch the game - it can safely be ignored. Nice to see another huge recent game release working so nicely on Linux less than two weeks after going live. That's a pretty reasonable turnaround time, especially interesting with it being an Xbox Game Studios title, something that is always a little odd seeing load up on Linux. Both single-player and online multiplayer appear to work well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Age of Empires IV EMEA Championships

Join us live for the first official Age of Empires IV Showmatch on November 11. If you’re an amateur historian or a real-time strategy fan, then listen up! Following the release of Age of Empires IV, we’ve got a big showcase around the corner. Xbox Game Pass for PC welcomes you to watch the Age of Empires IV EMEA Championships live on all Xbox channels on November 11 at 7 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. CET. This is the first-ever official European Age of Empires IV showmatch with prominent participants from Germany, France, Spain, and the UK. To make sure that all fans can follow the competition, popular casters will host and broadcast the matches in English, German, French, and Spanish on their own channels. A list of available casters and player livestreams can be found below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy