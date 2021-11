BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in two years, the Boston Pops Orchestra will perform its holiday concert series in front of a live audience at Symphony Hall. Live shows were canceled last year because of the COVID pandemic. The 2021 Holiday Pops season will run from December 2-24. Anyone attending the concerts will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. For children under five years old, a negative COVID test will be required. Masks will also be required, but there will be no social distancing. Anyone sitting at a table will be required to wear their masks...

