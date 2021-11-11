CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ant Middleton at Manchester O2 Apollo

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in...

www.stereoboard.com

POLITICS
stereoboard.com

Charlie Simpson To Support Fourth Solo LP 'Hope Is A Drug' With UK And Ireland Tour, Shares New Song

Charlie Simpson has confirmed UK and Ireland shows for March and April. The singer-songwriter will take his Hope Is A Drug Tour to Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Portsmouth, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Stoke, Norwich, Oxford, Brighton, Swansea and London, where he'll perform two nights at Lafayette. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 19.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Haçienda Classiçal Confirm 40th Anniversary Shows In London And Manchester

Haçienda Classiçal have confirmed two new spring UK shows celebrating 40 years of The Hacienda. With 2022 marking four decades since the legendary Manchester nightclub first opened its doors back in 1982, DJ Graeme Park and Musical Director Tim Crooks, backed by the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, will commemorate the milestone with a mix of classical and club sounds in London and Manchester.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Sunset Sons To Celebrate 'Very Rarely Say Die' With UK Tour In April

Sunset Sons have announced plans to tour the UK next spring. The trio will celebrate their 2016 debut LP, 'Very Rarely Say Die', with shows during April. Stops include Glasgow, Manchester, Sunderland, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Bristol, with tickets on general sale at 10am on November 17. They said:. "We...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Inside No 9: An Evening with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton To Tour UK in December

Inside No 9: An Evening with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton will tour the UK this December. The stars of the BAFTA-winning series will be chatting with Mark Salisbury, the author of The Insider's Guide to Inside No. 9, at venues in Liverpool, Southampton, Brighton, Manchester, York, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Hull, Middlesbrough, Ipswich, Nottingham and Harrogate.
WORLD
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
U.K.
Telegraph

Wife of jailed Russian tycoon is found dead in London

The wife of a Russian tycoon jailed in Moscow for plotting a string of murders has been found dead in mysterious circumstances at her home in one of London’s most expensive streets. Friends of Irina Izmestieva, 52, also known as Irina Ford, called for MI5 to conduct an investigation after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stereoboard.com

Rag N Bone Man at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle

Rag'N'Bone Man is the stage name of Rory Graham, an alternative hip hop and blues singer-songwriter from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rag N Bone Man events here. Official face value from £33.20. Resale tickets from £163.38. Staying the night...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

DMAs at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

DMA's are a pop-rock group from Sydney, Australia, currently consisting of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of DMAs events here. Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Telephone: 0844 477 2000.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

This Feeling - Manchester

“The best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars” Noel Gallagher . Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
LIFESTYLE

Community Policy