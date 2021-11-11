Ant Middleton at Manchester O2 Apollo

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO