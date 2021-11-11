CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Lakeman at Newark Palace Theatre

Seth Lakeman is a folk singer-songwriter from Dartmoor,...

Columbus Dispatch

Concert review: Bob Dylan, with lights only from floor, put focus on music at Palace Theatre

Bob Dylan opened his 90-minute set in the Palace Theatre Sunday night with “Watching The River Flow,” a studio oddity found only on his “Greatest Hits, Vol. II” album and recorded in 1971 during a time of creative uncertainty after his country phase. It couldn’t have been a better re-introduction to the 80 year-old, who is resuming his 30-year “Endless Tour” after a months-long hiatus because of COVID.
Seth Lakeman at Guildford G Live

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Seth Lakeman events here. Staying the night in Guildford? Find somewhere near Guildford's G Live for this Seth Lakeman show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. The...
Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Tony Harrison: Come Fly With Me

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tony Harrison and his band will present the songs of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack. Harrison is a gifted and prolific Western Swing artist originally from Richmond, Surrey England. He has lived in Texas since his early twenties with his wife Carole and their two children. Tony has cut four albums and been awarded the AWA Male Vocalist of 2013 and Best Western Swing Album of 2011.
Staff Pick: Bob Dylan at the Palace Theatre

Rolling Stone rightly described Bob Dylan's recent tour-opening show in Milwaukee as a "new era" of his Never Ending Tour, due both to the nearly two-year break from the road caused by COVID shutdowns, as well as to recent changes to Dylan's touring band, which now includes drummer Charley Drayton and guitarist Doug Lancio, who joined longtime bassist Tony Garnier, veteran pedal steel player Donnie Herron and guitarist Bob Britt onstage in Wisconsin.
Seth Lakeman
Theatre Review: ‘N’ at The Keegan Theatre

Keegan is currently presenting the regional premiere of “N” by Adrienne Earle Pender. This is a quick exploration of race, culture, and the heavy lifting Blacks did (and still do)—mentally and emotionally—in a white-dominant world. The story is about Charles S. Gilpin, the first Black actor to play on Broadway—in a work daringly written about a tragic Black figure on the scale of a Lear by the rising, but not yet star, Eugene O’Neill. Then there’s the N word, a word so demeaning that Gilpin (an intense Kevin E. Thorne II) can’t finally bring himself to utter it anymore. The fact that the N word is in the play over 30 times, and O’Neill just can’t understand the repugnance Gilpin feels, only underscores the ultimate chasm between the two men, and the races in the United States.
Seth Lakeman at Manchester Stoller Hall

Seth Lakeman is a folk singer-songwriter from Dartmoor, Devon. Seth Lakeman will be performing 1 event in Manchester. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Seth Lakeman events here.
Paul Weller at Oxford New Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paul Weller events here. Address: Oxford New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG. The New Theatre is a live music venue and theatre based on George Street in Oxford. Formerly known as The Apollo, it has been used as a location for bands, singers, performers, musicals, comedians, and many other entertainers to take to the stage since opening way back in the late 1800s.
Marti Pellow at Peterborough New Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marti Pellow events here. Staying the night in Peterborough? Find somewhere near Peterborough's New Theatre for this Marti Pellow show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
The Jesus And Mary Chain at Manchester Albert Hall

The Jesus and Mary Chain are a Scottish alternative rock band from East Kilbride, consisting of siblings Jim and William Reid, who share songwriting duties and both sing and play guitar. The band also currently consists of guitarist Mark Crozer, bassist Scott Von Ryper and drummer Brian Young. The Jesus...
Billy Strings at the Palace Theatre

Date: Thursday, November 4 2021 to Friday, November 5 2021. Billy Strings will perform at the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul on November 4 & 5, 2021. Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Billy Strings is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who arrived on the scene as one of string music’s most dynamic young stars (Rolling Stone). Strings is in the midst of a triumphant year after winning Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home. Produced by Glenn Brown, the record also led Strings to top Billboard’s 2020 year-end charts in both Bluegrass categories—Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums—and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the release, The Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar ﬂatpicker of this era.” Please note: Requires either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will be required for unvaccinated patrons at this show. 18+
A Magical Cirque Christmas to return to the Palace Theatre

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The producers of Broadway’s smash hit The Illusionists have brought together the world’s greatest entertainers for the new holiday production, A Magical Cirque Christmas. This season, acclaimed magician Lucy Darling joins the all-star cast as master of ceremonies. Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the...
Soft Cell at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Soft Cell events here. Sorry, we don't have any Soft Cell tour dates, events or tickets listed at the moment. If you'd like to be kept informed on any future Soft Cell tickets & events, please...
Seasick Steve at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Seasick Steve events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 City Hall for this Seasick Steve show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Glass Animals at Nottingham Rock City

Glass Animals are an English indie-rock band from Oxford, consisting of frontman Dave Bayley alongside Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Glass Animals events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock...
Deacon Blue at Portsmouth Guildhall

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Portsmouth on Tuesday 16th November...
The Music Of Ennio Morricone To Be Celebrated At Dublin's 3Arena In November 2022

The music of the late film composer Ennio Morricone will be celebrated in Dublin next autumn with a show billed as The Official Concert Celebration. The production, which will be conducted by his son Andrea Morricone, will pay tribute to the Academy Award-winning works of the Italian legend at the 3Arena on November 26, 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 19.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing 1 event in Llandudno on Tuesday 16th November 2021 at the Venue Cymru Theatre.
The Courteeners at Bradford St Georges Hall

The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello, and Elina Lin. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Courteeners events here. Staying the night in Bradford? Find somewhere near Bradford's St...
