The Stars From The Commitments at East Sussex Royal Hippodrome Theatre

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

www.stereoboard.com

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
Ok Magazine

Christening For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana Likely Set For U.K., Prince Charles Bringing Back Holy Water From Jordan: Source

Speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be bringing daughter Lilibet to the U.K. to be christened is mounting after Prince Charles secured bottles of holy water from Jordan to take back home with him for future royal children to be baptized. Article continues below advertisement. The Prince of...
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
The Independent

Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in striking dress with the most unique print

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a striking patterned dress for the second day of engagements in Jordan alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales. Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles arrived in Umm Qais on Wednesday, the site of the ancient city of Gadara. Dressing aptly for the Middle Eastern climate, Camilla looked so elegant in a green and black shirt dress complete with a striking print. The 74-year-old royal wore a dress printed with a string of hearts plant (Ceropegia Merilis), that flattered her frame perfectly.
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
heatworld

Katie Price in deep trouble after wild Vegas wedding

After pleading guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following a crash near her home – and then going to rehab for a month – you’d think Katie Price might lie low for a while. But that’s not how the 43 year old operates. Last week, fans...
realitytitbit.com

Jax Taylor's huge net worth since leaving Vanderpump Rules is unmatched

Jax Taylor may have left Vanderpump Rules a while ago, but he is surely missed by the majority of fans. He also has a massive net worth. You might have thought that when someone leaves a reality TV show, they don’t take the paycheck with them. While that’s true, Jax is even better off.
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
heatworld

Meghan Markle's red carpet show of defiance

Meghan Markle looked the picture of Hollywood glamour last week, as she attended a gala event in New York City to celebrate Veterans Day in the US and Armistice Day in the UK alongside husband Prince Harry. But the shine quickly faded from the couple when, just hours later, it was revealed that the Duchess had been forced into a humiliating apology after admitting she’d misremembered information in her ongoing privacy case with the Mail On Sunday following a series of sensational revelations.
